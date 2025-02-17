5 shocking revelations from Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito

American Murder: Gabby Petito explores the events surrounding Gabby Petito's disappearance and the circumstances leading up to her tragic death. In the summer of 2021, Gabby had been on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for about two months before she was reported missing.

While their relationship appeared loving to those around them, some moments raised concern among Gabby's friends and family.

When her disappearance became a national story, the public became aware of the tensions in their relationship. However, American Murder: Gabby Petito reveals that the situation was far more complex than what was initially reported. The show presents never-before-seen text messages, diary entries, and personal footage shared by Gabby's family and friends.

American Murder: Gabby Petito is a three-part series that features the first interview with Jackson, Gabby's ex-boyfriend, who received a message from her during a brief separation from Laundrie. Through real-life records and firsthand accounts, the series provides a deeper look into the private struggles hidden behind a carefully curated social media image.

5 key details about Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito

American Murder: Gabby Petito provides a comprehensive account of the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, a young woman whose case became a national story in 2021. Petito had been traveling across the United States with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and documented their journey on social media.

However, in late August 2021, she stopped posting, and her family grew concerned after receiving messages that seemed uncharacteristic of her. The situation escalated when Laundrie returned alone to Florida on September 1, refusing to answer questions about Gabby's whereabouts.

When law enforcement attempted to contact him, his family directed them to their attorney, as per an article by Netflix's Tudum dated February 17, 2025.

1) Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's relationship

Gabby Petito was born in 1999 and grew up in New York. She met Laundrie in high school, though they did not start dating until after graduation. By March 2019, they were in a serious relationship, and Petito moved to Florida to be with him.

The couple eventually got engaged, but instead of planning a wedding, they focused on their dream of van life, converting a camper van to travel the country, according to Netflix's Tudum article dated February 17, 2025.

2) Events leading to Petito's disappearance

Petito and Laundrie set off on their road trip on July 2, 2021, traveling across multiple states. By August 12, their relationship had begun to show visible cracks. As per the Netflix Tudum article, a witness in Moab, Utah, reported a physical altercation between the two, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

When police stopped them, both had visible marks of physical struggle. However, after separate interviews, officers concluded that Petito was the aggressor and required them to spend the night apart before resuming their trip, as reported by Netflix's Tudum. American Murder: Gabby Petito revisits this incident in detail, using bodycam footage and police reports to reconstruct what happened that day.

3) The last days of Gabby Petito

Petito was last seen on August 27, 2021, in Wyoming. That same day, multiple witnesses reported picking up Laundrie while he was hitchhiking alone. Texts continued to be sent from Petito's phone, but her family suspected she did not write them. On August 30, 2021, Laundrie withdrew $700 from Petito's bank account and started his drive back to Florida, as per the Netflix Tudum article.

4) The Investigation and Laundrie’s disappearance

After multiple unanswered texts and calls, Gabby's parents reported her missing on September 11, 2021. When police visited the Laundrie home, his parents claimed they had no information and referred authorities to their lawyer. Initially, it was believed that Laundrie was inside their home.

However, on September 17, 2021, his parents reported that he had left for a hike days earlier and never returned. A manhunt began to locate him in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, as per Netflix's Tudum. American Murder: Gabby Petito covers the search for Laundrie, highlighting the media frenzy and law enforcement challenges in tracking him down.

5) The discovery of Petito and Laundrie's fate

On September 19, 2021, Petito's remains were found at the Spread Creek campsite in Wyoming. Her death was classified as a result of homicidal violence. Authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie on September 23, 2021, citing unauthorized use of Petito's debit card. However, his whereabouts remained unknown.

On October 20, 2021, his remains were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Investigators determined he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound noted on Tudum. American Murder: Gabby Petito pieces together the final days of Gabby's life.

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available to stream on Netflix.

