What is American Murder: Gabby Petito all about? Everything to know 

The Netflix true-crime documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito explores Gabby's shocking disappearance and murder during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé. The docu-series illustrates how a seemingly perfect relationship on social media can conceal a dark and chilling crime mystery lurking beneath the surface.

Gabby, a popular blogger, sets out on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, but suddenly goes missing. When her body is discovered, the world focuses on uncovering the mystery surrounding her murder. The series reveals every twist and turn in the case through real footage, interviews, and the investigation process.

This high-profile case shook the media landscape, and the docu-series takes one deep into the heart of this tragic story.

Everything we know about American Murder: Gabby Petito — Release date and where to watch?

Netflix will release American Murder: Gabby Petito on February 17, 2025. Subscription plans start at $7.99 per month for Standard with Ads, $17.99 per month for Standard, and $24.99 per month for Premium.

Gabby and Brian Laundrie, an adventurous couple, captivated social media followers as they traveled across America in a van, showcasing a life full of love and excitement. Their posts created an impression of a perfect, carefree road trip.

However, the true docu-series reveals a shocking truth hiding behind the camera—a tale of domestic violence. Through the perspectives of Gabby's loved ones, viewers learn how they began to notice Brian's controlling behavior, exposing the darker side of their relationship.

The true story behind American Murder: Gabby Petito

According to the BBC, in August 2021, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set out on a road trip across the United States, sharing their adventures on social media. What was intended to be a four-month journey turned tragically when Gabby disappeared on August 27.

Following this, Brian returned to Florida without her, raising suspicions. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for him after it was found that he had used Gabby's debit card. The search for Gabby intensified, and on September 19, her body was discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Autopsy reports stated that Gabby died from "blunt force injuries to the head and neck" and manual strangulation. Brian, the main suspect, vanished soon after Gabby's body was found.

A month later, on October 21, his remains were located in a Florida nature reserve, and it was confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a shocking turn of events, the FBI revealed that Brian had confessed to killing Gabby in a notebook discovered near his body. The notes revealed that Brian beat and strangled Gabby to death during their cross-country trip.

American Murder: Gabby Petito not only focuses on Gabby's tragic murder but also shows how the media and public turned the case into a huge story, capturing the attention of people nationwide.

