Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on September 1, 2021, after a cross-country trip with his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Gabby's family had not heard from her for days and reported her missing, leading to a nationwide search. On September 19, authorities recovered her remains in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

As detailed in American Murder: Gabby Petito, Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, hired a lawyer and refused to speak about the case.

Born on November 18, 1997, Brian Laundrie grew up in Florida as the youngest of two children. After his death by suicide, his parents were accused in a 2022 lawsuit of helping him cover up Petito’s murder and attempting to assist in his escape. Since then, Christopher and Roberta have stayed out of the public eye while continuing to live in Florida.

The case remains widely discussed, with Brian Laundrie’s family avoiding media attention as per a report from The Cinemaholic dated February 17, 2025.

In March 2022, Gabby Petito’s parents sued Christopher and Roberta Laundrie

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, have remained largely out of the public eye since their son died by suicide after murdering his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The case, widely covered in the media, is now revisited in American Murder: Gabby Petito, a Netflix documentary that examines the events leading up to her tragic death.

Since the settlement of a civil lawsuit with Gabby’s parents in February 2024, Christopher and Roberta have continued to reside in Florida while maintaining a private life.

The disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito

In the summer of 2021, Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito documented their cross-country road trip on social media. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned to Florida alone in their van, and 10 days later, her family reported Gabby missing.

As detailed in American Murder: Gabby Petito, the search for her intensified, drawing national attention.

On September 19, 2021, authorities found Gabby’s remains in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. According to People (Feb. 16, 2025), an autopsy confirmed she had been manually strangled and suffered blunt force trauma before her death.

Meanwhile, Laundrie and his parents refused to cooperate with investigators, referring all inquiries to their attorney.

Brian Laundrie’s disappearance and death

Possible Remains Found In Search For Brian Laundrie (Image via Getty)

Shortly after Gabby was declared missing, Brian Laundrie himself vanished. On September 17, his parents reported that they had not seen him since September 13. Law enforcement later discovered his remains on October 20, 2021, in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

His death was determined to be a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot. Alongside his body, authorities found a notebook in which he admitted to killing Gabby.

Lawsuits against the Laundries

In March 2022, Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed a lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, alleging they had assisted their son in covering up Gabby’s murder and were planning to help him flee the country as per People, Feb. 16, 2025.

The lawsuit also claimed that instead of helping in the search, the Laundries went on vacation with Brian and ignored repeated calls and texts from Gabby’s family.

During depositions in February 2024, Christopher Laundrie admitted that Brian called him in late August 2021, saying, “Gabby’s gone” as per Fox13, Feb. 2024. He further stated,

“Everything was frantic and quick. So, you know, Gabby’s gone.” - from the court transcripts extracted by Fox13 (People.com).

When asked for help, Christopher told Brian, “Okay. I’ll help you.” Despite this, the Laundries remained silent and did not alert authorities.

Another significant revelation from the case was a letter found in Brian’s belongings, written by his mother, Roberta, and marked “burn after reading.” According to The Cinemaholic February 17, 2025, the letter stated'

“If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”

Roberta later defended the letter, claiming it was written before Brian’s trip and was a “jokey, stupid” way to show support. However, this further fueled speculation about the Laundries' involvement in the case.

Settlement and current status

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Gabby’s parents against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie was settled in February 2024, just months before it was set to go to trial. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Previously, in November 2022, a separate lawsuit awarded Gabby’s mother $3 million from Brian’s estate reported by People, Feb. 16, 2025.

Since these legal proceedings, the Laundrie family has remained private. Christopher and Roberta have not made any public statements beyond their depositions and continue to live in Florida.

Their daughter, Cassie Laundrie, who had publicly distanced herself from her parents' actions, continues to reside in the state with her family.

Brian Laundrie’s case remains widely discussed, particularly as new media coverage, including American Murder: Gabby Petito, revisits the events leading to Gabby’s tragic death.

While his parents have avoided the spotlight, the case continues to spark conversations about domestic violence, legal responsibility, and public accountability.

