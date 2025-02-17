Who is Brian Laundrie, and why did he kill himself? Details about American Murder: Gabby Petito subject, explored

Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito explores the story of a young couple, Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, and their cross-country road trip, which ended in a tragedy. The docuseries begins with the disappearance and death of Petito, who was a vlogger, in 2021.

The docuseries look into the case as well as throw a spotlight on the issue of domestic violence, which had led to Gabby's death. As a disagreement broke out between Brian Laundrie and his fiance, Gabby Petito, during their road trip, Laundrie ended up killing her in a national forest in Wyoming and then took his own life less than a month later in the Florida wilderness, per The Cinemaholic.

The three-part docuseries by Netflix takes viewers through Gabby and Brian's final days together and details of the incident with interviews from those closest to Petito and individuals investigating the case.

Who is Brian Laundrie? All about the relationship between Laundrie and Petito

Brian Laundrie was Gabby Petito's fiance. The couple met at Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, New York, in 2019 and got engaged in 2020, shortly after their one-year anniversary. Petito moved from New York to Florida to live with Laundrie.

According to The Cinemaholic, Gabby's best friend, Rosa Davis, stated that Brian Laundrie was controlling, manipulative, and toxic toward Gabby. He did not support her dreams of being an influencer, and Davis suspected that he was also violent and abusive towards her. However, Davis refrained from explicitly saying anything to Gabby because she seemed to be happily in love.

In 2021, the couple embarked on a cross-country road trip together in a Ford Transit van when Gabby was reported missing, as per Today. The van was recovered in North Port, Florida. Instagram posts by Petito featured them visiting Monument Rocks in Kansas, Zion National Park, and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, per Today.

Shortly before that, a witness had dialed 911 to report a couple fighting in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah, according to The Cinemaholic. As per their testament, the male had slapped his partner twice before they drove off together in a white van. Another witness also reported that the same duo was arguing in their vehicle.

The couple were later identified as Gabby and Brian, who were just over a month into their cross-country road trip. Although officials intervened and separated them for the evening, they remained in touch and chose to leave Utah together.

How did Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie die?

Gabby and Brian were last seen together on August 27, 2021, in a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming, following which they drove to the Bridger–Teton Forest.

According to Brian's parents, he had called them on August 29 to state his fiance was “gone” and that he would require a lawyer. Shortly after that, he returned to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, and did not respond to anyone enquiring about Gabby's whereabouts.

Eventually, Gabby's mother reported her missing, and on September 11, 2021, it came to light that Brian was already at home while Gabby was still missing. This led to the start of an investigation into Gabby's disappearance, and Brian was the main suspect.

On September 17, 2021, Brian Laundrie also went missing. As per The Cinemaholic, an extensive search for both of them led to the discovery of Gabby's body lying in a fetal position deep in Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming on September 19, 2021. The autopsy report suggested that she suffered blunt force trauma on her head and neck before she was strangled to death.

On October 20, 2021, Brian's skeletal remains were recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. An autopsy confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A letter in a notebook was also recovered near his body, in which he admitted to killing Gabby Petito. He claimed that she had fallen into a body of water while they were in the national forest and was barely breathing when he pulled her out. According to his note, she was “gasping in pain, begging for an end,” and he ended her life.

Catch American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix now.

