Where is Rose Davis now? All about Gabby Petito's friend from American Murder on Netflix 

Rose Davis, a close friend of Gabrielle "Gabby" Venora Petito, is featured in American Murder: Gabby Petito, the Netflix documentary released on February 17, 2025. The series explores the 22-year-old's tragic case, combining archival footage with exclusive interviews.

Davis, originally from Blairstown, New Jersey, currently lives in Sarasota, Florida, where she relocated with her family in the early 2020s, as per The Cinemaholic. She was among those who knew that Gabby's life was not as perfect as it seemed.

Since Gabby's passing in September 2021, Rose Davis has actively worked to preserve her best friend's memory by raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting the foundation created in Gabby's name.

She maintains a fulfilling life in Sarasota, Florida, and is surrounded by close friends and a loving partner. Despite the tragedy, Rose Davis remains committed to keeping Gabby's story alive and advocating for important social causes.

Rose Davis never expected Brian's suicide but found closure when Gabby's remains were discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest

Rose Davis, a close friend of Gabby Petito, never anticipated that Brian Laundrie would take his own life, as per an article by The Cinemaholic. However, when authorities found Gabby's remains in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest in September 2021, she felt a sense of closure.

The case had drawn national attention after Gabby was reported missing earlier that month following her disappearance during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Originally from Blairstown, New Jersey, Rose Davis had moved to Sarasota, Florida, years before meeting Gabby through the Bumble For Friends app. Gabby, who had also relocated to Florida to be with Laundrie, reached out first, sending what Rose described as one of the sweetest messages she had ever received, like "You seem so cool" or "You seem fun as hell," as per The Cinemaholic.

Their friendship quickly developed, and the two became inseparable. However, Davis noticed troubling signs in Gabby's relationship with Laundrie early on. According to People (September 24, 2021), Rose Davis recalled her initial impression of Laundrie after meeting him, telling her mother that he was "a little weird." She noted that he exhibited jealousy issues, stating:

"He did have jealousy issues and that was apparent. I mean that you could see right through it when after you hang out with them just a few times."

Over the years, Gabby confided in Davis about repeated arguments and conflicts with Laundrie. Gabby's aspiration to become a social media influencer also appeared to be a point of contention. Rose suggested that Laundrie was unsupportive of Gabby's content creation, believing it was a "sign of domestic abuse," as per People.

She also claimed that Laundrie discouraged Gabby from working, particularly after they both left their jobs at Publix. In the article published on September 24, 2012, Rose told People:

“He didn't want her to work, and she did. And he was mad about it."

By August 2021, Davis became increasingly concerned about her friend's well-being. She recalled that Gabby failed to call her on August 29, her birthday, despite usually making a point to reach out. This absence, coupled with Gabby's sudden disappearance, heightened Davis' fears.

On September 1, 2021, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, alone, refusing to answer questions about Gabby's whereabouts. Thirteen days later, he disappeared. As speculation intensified, Davis voiced her suspicions, stating she believed Laundrie was hiding in the wilderness, according to The Cinemaholic.

On September 19, 2021, Gabby's remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The coroner ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation.

Gabby's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest (Representative image via Pexels)

In October 2021, Laundrie's skeletal remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve, along with a notebook confession admitting responsibility for Gabby's death. For Rose Davis, this development brought a degree of closure, though the loss of her best friend remained devastating.

Since then, Rose Davis has dedicated herself to preserving Gabby's memory. She actively supports domestic violence awareness and the foundation established in Gabby's name.

Catch American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix.

