8 shows to watch if you liked Dexter: Original Sin

The awaited finale of Dexter: Original Sin season one which has been on the air since December of last year will be released on February 14, 2025. Helmed by Patrick Gibson, the series introduces viewers to a younger version of Dexter Morgan who recently joined the forensics team of Miami Metro Police Department. It chronicles how Dexter slowly transforms into a serial killer who targets killers.

In addition to Gibson, Dexter: Original Sin stars Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, and more. As fans are used to seeing Michael C. Hall portray Dexter on screen, Gibson had some big shoes to fill but he impressed viewers with his ability to capture the character's distinctive personality traits. Fast-paced and engrossing, this show has earned much praise from ardent Dexter fans.

Fans of Dexter: Original Sin should make a point to check out the noteworthy titles on this list that are equally compelling and entertaining.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Mr Inbetween, The Hunting Party and six other shows like Dexter: Original Sin that thrive on clever storytelling

1) Inside the Criminal Mind (2017)

Fans of Dexter: Original Sin shouldn't miss out on this true crime show (Image via Netflix)

In Dexter: Original Sin, viewers are given a peek into young Dexter's psychology so that they can have a better understanding of why he does what he does in the years that follow. Inside the Criminal Mind, containing four episodes, also hopes to present a clearer picture of what makes a person evil.

Each episode of Inside the Criminal Mind focuses on a different type of criminal including serial killers, crime lords, cult leaders and kidnappers. This well-made true crime show thrives on complex well-known cases and expert testimonies.

While it is true that understanding the mindset of hardened criminals and the different factors that motivate them to commit heinous crimes isn't easy, the show is still able to provide some new insight that will give viewers food for thought.

Where to watch: Inside the Criminal Mind can be streamed on Netflix.

2) Mr Inbetween (2018)

Like Dexter: Original Sin, this show features a compelling lead character (Image via FX Networks)

Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin looks like an average Joe but he is anything but under the surface. Similarly, the protagonist of Mr Inbetween doesn't really stand out in a crowd but he has a violent side to him that makes him intimidating to the people who know what he is capable of.

Containing three seasons and 26 episodes, this show stars Scott Ryan in the lead. He plays Raymond Shoesmith, also known as Ray. To an outsider, he is just like everyone else but he is actually a ruthless hitman for hire. The violent nature of his job and having to deal with notorious criminals every day eventually starts to take a toll on his personal relationships with his family and close friends.

Like Dexter: Original Sin, Mr Inbetween boasts a solid screenplay that is brought to life by a memorable lead protagonist who toes the line between good and evil. In fact, all the characters in the show, Ray included, have been written in such a way that they feel real, which adds to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Mr Inbetween is available on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Too Old To Die Young (2019)

The gritty narrative of this show will appeal to fans of Dexter: Original Sin (Image via Prime Video)

Like Dexter: Original Sin, Too Old To Die Young invites the audience into a graphic and disturbing world that isn't for the squeamish. Containing ten episodes, it stars Miles Teller, Augusto Aguilera, Cristina Rodlo, and many more.

The narrative is centered around Martin Jones (Teller), a detective who moonlights as a killer for hire. When he gets sucked into Los Angeles' deadly underbelly, things start to spiral in dangerous and violent ways.

Too Old To Die Young, like Dexter: Original Sin, captures the viewer's attention with bold storytelling complemented by cinematic shots. Even though the show feels a little slow at first, it picks up once the plot veers into unexpected territory that the audience won't see coming.

Where to watch: Too Old To Die Young is available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) Ratched (2020)

This character-driven show is suspenseful from beginning to end (Image via Netflix)

Dexter fans have enjoyed watching Dexter: Original Sin because it throws light on his origin story. The same is the case with Ratched. The lead character, Mildred Ratched, was first introduced in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975). In the classic movie, Nurse Mildred, portrayed by Louise Fletcher, runs Salem State Hospital with an iron fist and is the main antagonist.

Sarah Paulson plays the protagonist in Ratched which focuses on a series of events that takes place years before the timeline of the 1975 movie. Containing eight episodes in total, this engaging show benefits greatly from Paulson's chilling performance. While Paulson's Mildred is different from Fletcher's version, they are both equally menacing and intriguing.

Where to watch: Episodes of Ratched can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Dexter: New Blood (2021)

Fans of Dexter: Original Sin shouldn't miss out on this Dexter show (Image via Paramount+)

Dexter: Original Sin allows Dexter fans to see their favorite character in a different light and Dexter: New Blood also does the same. Containing ten episodes, this crime drama follows Michael C. Hall's Dexter as he starts over in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York.

Set after the events of the original series finale, Dexter assumes a new identity, Jim Lindsay, and starts working at a wilderness sporting gear store. However, the past can't stay buried for long and his homicidal tendencies slowly start to emerge leading to several complications.

There are many instances when sequels aren't able to recreate the same magic as the original but Dexter: New Blood doesn't have that problem. In fact, similar to Dexter: Original Sin, this show gets better with each episode. Hall, as usual, is able to keep the viewers hooked with his intense portrayal of the complex lead.

Where to watch: Dexter: New Blood is available on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Bad Monkey (2024)

This show offers a great blend of comedy, mystery and action (Image via Apple TV+)

Dexter: Original Sin's protagonist is no stranger to severed body parts not only because of his work in forensics but also because he often gives in to his homicidal urges. For the protagonist of Bad Monkey, containing ten episodes, a severed arm sets off a complicated investigation that leads to unexpected challenges.

Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a former police detective who is unhappy about having to conduct restaurant inspections. When he comes across the case of the severed arm found by a tourist, he is convinced that there is more to the story. Surely enough, when he starts his own investigation, he is targeted by criminals.

Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel, this show thrives on clever twists and turns that keep the audience guessing. As compared to Dexter: Original Sin, Bad Monkey is much more light-hearted with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments but the humor never overshadows the mystery of the central plotline.

Where to watch: Bad Monkey can be viewed on Apple TV+.

7) A Killer Paradox (2024)

Dexter from Dexter: Original Sin shares many traits with the protagonist of this show (Image via Netflix)

In Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter becomes really good at killing criminals who deserve to be punished without leaving any traces. The same is the case for the central character in A Killer Paradox containing eight episodes.

Choi Woo-shik plays Lee Tang, a college student who isn't good at confrontation. However, things change when he accidentally kills a serial killer. Although he is terrified in the beginning, Lee Tang soon realizes that he has a knack for finding evildoers who have escaped justice. However, there is a skilled detective on his trail who he must evade at all costs.

The cat-and-mouse game between Lee Tang and Son Suk-ku's Jang Nan-gam, the detective in charge of the investigations, forms the core of this well-written crime thriller. Thanks to the show's many unexpected twists, the tension never truly dissipates which adds to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: A Killer Paradox can be streamed on Netflix.

8) The Hunting Party (2025)

The Hunting Party, like Dexter: Original Sin, is riveting and enjoyable (Image via NBC)

Patrick Gibson's Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin is good at hunting down criminals because he can put himself in their shoes. The central character in The Hunting Party also has to do the same because she needs to capture high-profile criminals who are capable of doing unthinkable cruel things.

Season one of the show is currently on air and the finale is set to be released on April 7, 2025. It stars Melissa Roxburgh as Bex, a skilled FBI Special Agent who has to use her profiling skills to track down the escaped prisoners of a secret prison that witnessed an explosion.

Like Dexter: Original Sin, this show boasts a fast-paced narrative coupled with well-developed characters who the audience will want to know more about. The fact that the team is racing against the clock to find the escaped criminals who are pros at evading the law also adds to the anticipation.

Where to watch: Episodes of The Hunting Party are available on Prime Video.

While fans wait for the season finale, they can indulge in these action-packed and thrilling shows that have a lot in common with Dexter: Original Sin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback