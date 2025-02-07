Miguel Prado’s shocking return in Dexter: Original Sin rewrites his tragic story

The Dexter franchise has long been known for its complex characters and shocking twists, and the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin continues this tradition by bringing back one of the show's most memorable figures Miguel Prado. Introduced in Dexter Season 3 as an ambitious Assistant District Attorney who befriends Dexter before ultimately becoming his victim, Miguel’s journey is a tragic one.

Now, Dexter: Original Sin has reintroduced him in a brief but significant cameo, adding new layers to his character and making his eventual downfall even more heartbreaking.

Miguel’s appearance in Dexter: Original Sin season 1, episode 8, offers a glimpse into his early years, revealing a romantic connection with María LaGuerta, another key character in the original series. While this relationship was previously mentioned, seeing it unfold on screen highlights the stark contrast between his past and his violent fate in Dexter Season 3.

This unexpected return reframes Miguel’s story, showing how his once-promising life took a dark and irreversible turn.

How Miguel Prado’s return in Dexter: Original Sin changes his story

In Dexter: Original Sin, Miguel Prado makes his first on-screen appearance when Harry Morgan picks up María LaGuerta for an investigation. As Harry arrives at her home, he sees LaGuerta saying goodbye to a man, later revealed to be Miguel. LaGuerta dismisses the relationship as casual, describing Miguel as delusional for believing he will one day become District Attorney.

This remark is especially ironic given Miguel’s future, as he never achieves this career goal, instead becoming one of Dexter Morgan’s many victims.

Miguel’s story in Dexter season 3 took a much darker turn. Initially presented as a driven and charismatic lawyer, he forms a close friendship with Dexter after the death of his brother, Oscar Prado. Miguel soon discovers Dexter’s secret and, rather than being horrified, becomes fascinated by his methods.

Believing he has found a like-minded ally, Miguel crosses ethical and moral boundaries, ultimately breaking Dexter’s Code by killing an innocent person. This betrayal forces Dexter to eliminate Miguel, bringing their once-promising alliance to a tragic and fatal end.

Seeing Miguel’s younger self in Dexter: Original Sin adds a deeper sense of loss to his story, emphasizing how a man with ambitions and influence could spiral into corruption and violence.

More details on Miguel and LaGuerta’s relationship

In the original Dexter series, it was established that Miguel and LaGuerta shared a brief romantic past, but Dexter: Original Sin is the first time this relationship has been depicted on screen.

In Original Sin, LaGuerta appears in control of the relationship, confident and unbothered by Miguel’s aspirations. However, the audience knows that nearly two decades later, Miguel’s character arc will take a far more sinister turn, culminating in his attempted murder of LaGuerta.

By showing this early connection, Dexter: Original Sin makes Miguel’s descent into darkness even more impactful. His relationship with LaGuerta goes from youthful romance to a twisted rivalry, as she later plays a crucial role in uncovering his crimes in Dexter season 3.

The stark contrast between his initial appearance in Original Sin and his actions in Dexter makes his character arc one of the most tragic in the franchise.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Dexter: Original Sin serves as a prequel to the original Dexter series, exploring Dexter Morgan’s early years before he became the infamous vigilante serial killer. Set in 1991, fifteen years before the events of Dexter season 1, the show follows a young Dexter as he begins working as a forensic intern at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Under the guidance of his adoptive father, Harry Morgan, Dexter struggles to control his dark urges while learning the "Code" that will shape his future actions.

The series features many familiar characters in their younger years, including Dexter’s sister Debra, María LaGuerta, Angel Batista, and Vince Masuka. The prequel also introduces new figures like Harry’s partner Bobby Watt and homicide division captain Aaron Spencer.

One of the most significant revelations so far has been the introduction of Brian Moser, better known as the Ice Truck Killer as an early Miami Metro suspect, hinting at the connections between Dexter’s past and his eventual fate.

With new episodes releasing every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.

