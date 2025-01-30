How to watch Dexter series? Chronological watch order explained

The Dexter franchise has evolved significantly since its debut in 2006. Initially, a single television series centered around Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter analyst leading a double life as a vigilante serial killer, the show became a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, the franchise expanded with a sequel, Dexter: New Blood, and two upcoming series, Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection. This expansion has introduced new layers to Dexter's story, revisiting his origins and extending his legacy beyond the original show's controversial conclusion.

With multiple series now part of the Dexter timeline, watching them in the correct order can enhance the experience. To watch the Dexter series in chronological order, start with Dexter: Original Sin, followed by the original Dexter series, then Dexter: New Blood, and finally Dexter: Resurrection for the latest chapter.

Trending

Chronological watch order of the Dexter series explained

1) Dexter: Original Sin (2024, Upcoming prequel series)

Dexter: Original Sin will serve as the starting point of the Dexter timeline, exploring the character’s transformation from a college graduate into the serial killer known as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

The show, set in the early 1990s, will focus on Dexter’s early days working in Miami Metro’s forensic department while secretly learning to channel his homicidal urges under the guidance of his adoptive father, Harry Morgan.

The series will introduce a younger version of Dexter, played by Patrick Gibson, alongside other familiar characters from the original show, including Debra Morgan, Angel Batista, and Maria LaGuerta.

This prequel is set to provide crucial context about Dexter’s first kills, his development of the Code, and the internal struggles that shaped his double life.

2) Dexter (2006–2013, Original Series)

The main Dexter series follows Dexter Morgan as a forensic analyst at the Miami Metro Police Department while secretly hunting criminals who evade justice. Spanning eight seasons, it explores Dexter’s attempts to balance his personal life, family, and growing desire to kill while adhering to his father’s moral code.

Throughout the series, Dexter faces formidable adversaries, from the Ice Truck Killer to the Trinity Killer, all while evading suspicion from those closest to him. The original show remains a cornerstone of the franchise, known for its gripping storytelling, character development, and exploration of morality.

However, its controversial series finale, where Dexter fakes his death and isolates himself, left many fans unsatisfied.

3) Dexter: New Blood (2021, Limited sequel series)

Following the divisive ending of Dexter, Showtime revisited the character with Dexter: New Blood, a limited series set nearly a decade after the events of the original show.

It follows Dexter under a new identity, living in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, attempting to suppress his dark urges.

The series introduces Dexter’s estranged son, Harrison, who tracks him down, forcing him to confront his past. As a new serial killer emerges in Iron Lake, Dexter is drawn back into his old ways.

New Blood sought to provide a more definitive conclusion to Dexter’s story, though its ending was equally divisive among fans.

4) Dexter: Resurrection (2025, Upcoming Sequel Series)

Dexter (Image Via Prime Video)

Despite New Blood seemingly concluding Dexter’s story, another sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, is in development. This unexpected continuation raises questions about how Dexter could return after the events of New Blood.

Few details are available, but speculation suggests the series could explore Dexter’s survival, a possible retcon, or even a shift in focus to a new character carrying on his legacy. With Michael C. Hall set to return, Resurrection will likely reignite discussions about Dexter’s fate and the franchise’s direction.

For those looking to watch Dexter in chronological order, the best approach is to start with Dexter: Original Sin to understand his origins, followed by the original Dexter series for his prime years, then Dexter: New Blood for his life post-Miami, and finally, Dexter: Resurrection for the latest chapter.

This order offers the most complete story experience, allowing viewers to see how Dexter’s story unfolds from beginning to end, and can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback