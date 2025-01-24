Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Who is the killer clown of Chicago?

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7, titled The Big Bad Body Problem, aired after a week-long break, on January 24, 2025, leaving fans excited to witness Dex’s next move. Released on Paramount+ with Showtime, the crime drama dives deeper into Dexter’s struggles to maintain his secret life while dealing with emerging dangers that test his skills as a serial killer with a moral code.

In this episode, Dexter struggled to get rid of Levi Reed’s body, as things went wrong at Alligator Alley, causing unexpected problems. At the same time, his relationships were falling apart, and the investigation into child killings took a darker turn. Dexter had to juggle his personal issues and work, all while trying to stay one step ahead of both his coworkers and enemies.

John Wayne Gacy, aka the killer clown of Chicago, was a serial killer whose name was brought up in the episode as Dexter went through some old files to search for a reference to find a new dumping ground for his victim’s body. Gacy used to kill people for pleasure and bury them in his own house.

Sofia and Dex (Image via Paramount Plus)

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Dex nearly gets caught

The episode started with Dexter Morgan dealing with the mess he made after failing to get rid of Tony Ferrer’s body at Alligator Alley. Pretending to be a forensic expert, Dexter ran into Vince Masuka, who was shocked to see him there; however, Dex managed the situation.

To make sure nobody got a lead towards him, he acted as if the alligator attacked him and took Tony’s hand that was found in the Alley. Even though Dexter avoided being directly suspected, he was under growing stress. He got rid of Levi Reed’s body by throwing it in a trash bin, hoping it would stay hidden in a landfill. But his actions led to unexpected problems.

Dexter Morgan (Image via Paramount Plus)

A condom wrapper from the trash bin ends up in his car, causing Sofia to notice it and break up with him. Dexter didn’t try to fix their relationship, which pushed Sofia further away and damaged her friendship with Debra Morgan.

At the same time, Angel Batista started investigating the reappearance of Ferrer’s hand. Dexter manipulated the investigation, convincing Batista to focus more on Nicky Spencer’s disappearance rather than the severed body parts of a criminal. These interactions demonstrated Dexter’s ability to maintain his cover under intense scrutiny, but his world was clearly unraveling.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Aaron Spencer seems to hold more than he shows

Nicky Spencer's disappearance became the episode's main focus, making the story even more emotional. The police received a horrifying package with one of Nicky’s cut-off fingers, which shocked everyone and made Captain Aaron Spencer, Nicky’s father, even more heartbroken. However, Dexter noticed small details that hinted that the kidnapping was more personal than it first appeared.

Dexter saw hesitation marks on Nicky’s finger, which suggested the kidnapper knew the victim. When he tested blood from the package, he made a shocking discovery: Aaron Spencer might have been the one behind it. Dexter noticed a cut on Spencer’s hand, making him suspicious.

Aaron Spencer (Image via Paramount Plus)

Other clues, like Spencer buying the same meal kits given to the kidnapped children, also pointed to his possible involvement. The episode explored Spencer’s possible motives, suggesting his crimes might have been tied to drug cartels or personal vendettas.

By acting like a grieving father, Spencer could have hidden his illegal activities and gotten rid of his enemies without anyone suspecting him. However, his reluctance to go after certain cartels made his real motives unclear. This made viewers wonder if Spencer was a ruthless criminal mastermind or a desperate man caught in a complicated trap of lies.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Other highlights

In Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7, apart from the main storylines, the episode also focused on Dexter's struggle to find a new place to get rid of his victims. Tired of the problems with Alligator Alley, Dexter researched famous serial killers like Ed Gein, David Berkowitz, and John Wayne Gacy, hoping to get ideas.

His dark sense of humor came to light when he jokingly asked his coworkers about the best places to hide bodies, which annoyed Harry Morgan. At the same time, Harry and María LaGuerta were following clues about a serial killer who was targeting aloners in Miami.

Maria LaGuerta and Harry Morgan (Image via Paramount Plus)

Their investigation led them to a car connected to the crimes, which was registered to a suspect living in Tampa. This part of the story added suspense and hinted at a possible clash between Dexter and the police as their investigations started to overlap.

Another important part of the episode was how it highlighted Dexter’s personal life. Sofia found a condom wrapper, leading to their breakup and strained her relationship with Debra.

This emphasized how Dexter’s secret life was damaging his personal relationships, making him feel more isolated. The episode also provided more details about Hector Estrada and Laura Moser’s role in Miami’s drug world, adding interesting background to the main story.

Fans of the franchise can watch Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 on Paramount + Showtime.

