Where is Dexter: Original Sin filmed? All major filming locations explored

Dexter: Original Sin is a highly anticipated prequel to the popular television series Dexter. Premiered on December 13, 2024, on Paramount+ with Showtime, the show looks more deeply into the origins of Dexter Morgan's journey. The show is all about how from an innocent student, he turned into a calculating serial killer.

The plot of the show has its base on Dexter's development as he learns to restrain his evil impulses following the influence of his adoptive father Harry. The story, set in Miami in 1991, describes Dexter's formative years as a forensic intern at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Including Long Beach, Miami, and Los Angeles, which enhanced its dramatic and lively feel, the show was filmed in various locations. Miami's lively culture and tough neighborhoods set the tone for the prequel as they reflect Dexter's early life with intricacy.

Filming locations of Dexter: Original Sin

Filming locations for Dexter: Original Sin were chosen to match the series' intense and suspenseful tone. The production team sought out authentic settings to capture Dexter's early energy and darkness. Miami, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Bimini in the Bahamas all contributed to the series' narrative.

Miami, Florida

Miami is the main setting for the Dexter: Original Sin series, where Dexter grew up. Filming started here on June 5, 2024, and the city's bright and lively vibe is very different from the serious things that happen. The busy streets, bright lights at night, and famous beaches are the backdrop for Dexter’s story, showing his struggles.

Miami’s distinct vibe made it an essential filming location. Briefly, it set the tone of the original Dexter series. The city streets in Miami looked familiar yet established the show's darker themes, following a visually appealing yet grim environment.

Los Angeles, California

After the filming wrapped in Miami, the Dexter production moved into Los Angeles in August 2024. LA was perfect for the narrative given its varied urban environments. Along with the city's contemporary architecture, the expansive suburbs helped the production crew create a flexible range of settings.

They made it from police stations to more private, personal locations which suited Dexter's developing dark impulses. The busy metropolitan scene of Los Angeles provided a different kind of intensity that complemented the tense atmosphere of the show.

Long Beach, California

Not only Los Angeles, Long Beach, California was also a part of filming for Dexter: Original Sin. Long Beach, following its modern infrastructure and distinct coastal appeal, presented a fresh visual style that created the varied terrain of the series.

The serene but occasionally eerie landscape allows the production to capture events reflecting Dexter's inner struggle and the difficulties he encountered negotiating his complicated moral compass. Emphasizing Dexter's trip into darkness, the coastal location made his character feel isolated.

Bimini, Bahamas

One of the enchanting locations used in Dexter: Original Sin is Bimini, Bahamas. The beaches here play a significant role in the narrative as Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister, and Gio, a key character, travel to Bimini. Unlike the gritty settings in Miami and Los Angeles, the filming in Bimini gives the show a fresh, exotic dimension.

Dexter: Original Sin is available to stream on Paramount+.

