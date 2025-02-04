Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Dexter: Original Sin season 1, episode 9 will air on Friday, February 7, 2025, on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The episode, titled Blood Drive, will see Dexter’s suspicions about Captain Aaron Spencer grow as he investigates deeper.

Previously on Dexter: Original Sin season 1, Dexter Morgan struggled to control his dark urges while following the rules his father, Harry, set for him. As Harry investigated the NHI killer, he uncovered disturbing truths, including his connection to Brian Moser and his past with the Miami police.

In the episodes leading up to episode 9, Dexter continued to follow his instincts, which led him to discover that Captain Aaron Spencer was behind several crimes, including the murder of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapping of his own son, Nicky. Dexter’s investigation only made him more suspicious of Spencer, pulling him deeper into his dark path.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 airing schedule

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 will be available on February 7, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET. Fans can catch up with the latest episode first on the digital platform, followed by TV premiere two days later.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM Brazil Time 5:00 AM Greenwich Time 8:00 AM Central European Time 9:00 AM India Standard Time 1:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time 6:30 PM New Zealand Standard Time 8:00 PM

Where to watch Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9

Fans can watch Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on Friday, February 7, 2025. The episode will also air on Showtime’s cable channel on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Paramount+ has two subscription plans including Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month, and Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99/month, providing different levels of access to content.

What to expect from Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9

In Episode 9, Blood Drive, Dexter’s investigation into Captain Aaron Spencer heats up as he discovers more disturbing facts. Dexter believes Aaron is hiding something bad, which pushes him to take bigger risks to find the truth. This episode may reveal what Aaron’s plan is and show his ties to drug cartels.

Meanwhile, Debra deals with the pain of Gio betraying her, and Harry faces the fallout from his past actions, especially about Dexter’s biological brother, Brian Moser. The tension grows as these secrets threaten to destroy everything.

A recap of episode 8 before Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 arrives

Dexter: Original Sin season 1, episode 8, called Business and Pleasure, was full of dark surprises. Dexter discovered that Captain Aaron Spencer was behind the murder of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapping of his son, Nicky. Dexter’s search for justice made his relationship with Harry worse, as Harry couldn’t believe his old friend could be a criminal.

At the same time, Dexter’s sister, Debra, got caught in a dangerous situation with her boyfriend Gio, who was involved in some illegal activities. Gio left Deb on an unknown island following which Dexter stepped in to protect her, but the event made Debra question her choices. The episode set up more intense moments, leaving fans excited to see what happens next.

Fans of the franchise can watch the new episodes of season 1 of Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

