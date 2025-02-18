Dope Thief on Apple TV+: Release date, trailer, cast, and more 

Apple TV has released a trailer and also dropped the release date for Dope Thief, the latest crime drama on the streaming platform. Created and executively produced by The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick's Peter Craig, the eight-episode series is based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name.

The series follows two long-time friends-turned-delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside. Little do they know that this would become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly find themselves in the middle of the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Dope Thief is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, March 14, 2025, and new episodes will be released subsequently on the streaming platform over the next month. Here is everything we know about the Apple TV series.

Dope Thief on Apple TV+: Release date and how to watch?

Dope Thief makes its global debut on the Apple TV+ streaming platform with its first two episodes, on March 14, 2025. The series consists of a total of eight episodes and new episodes will be released every Friday through April 25, 2025, on the Apple TV platform exclusively.

The full release schedule along with the episode details has not been revealed by Apple TV. The series can only be watched through a subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming platform which costs $9.99 per month.

Dope Thief: Plot, cast and trailer explored

Dope Thief follows the story of two petty thieves in Philadelphia who posed as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers, little knowing that they would become targets of a deadly narcotics enterprise. Before the duo even realize that they are in over their heads, things start to fall apart.

The official synopsis of the series according to Apple is as follows:

"Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book “Dope Thief,” the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard."

Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for the crime drama which gives a glimpse at how the story is much more than just a heist-gone-wrong. It is a full-blown chaos where lives are in danger.

The trailer opens with two small-time thieves raiding a drug dealer's house little knowing what awaits. They soon receive a call where a voice gratingly says, "Now I have to kill everybody you know," and then everything descends into chaos with shootouts, explosions, and car chases as it turns into a relentless fight for survival for the two. Will they manage to come out to the safe side or will their loved ones become collateral damage in this whole event?

Created and executive produced by Peter Craig, with Ridley Scott also joining as executive producer, alongside David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, the series hails from Apple Studios and is a Scott Free production.

The high-octane thriller series stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in the lead roles. They are joined by an ensemble cast that includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, and Ving Rhames.

Watch this space for more news on Dope Thief which is coming soon on Apple TV+.

