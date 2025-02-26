Where to watch Who is Luigi Mangione? Streaming details and more

Who is Luigi Mangione? was broadcast live on Investigation Discovery on Monday, February 17. Following its broadcast on the channel, the documentary was made available for live streaming on multiple platforms, including Max and Philo.

The Who is Luigi Mangione? documentary explores the life of Luigi Mangione, the primary suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It takes an in-depth look at Mangione's past, including his social media activity and his relationships. This information is then used to understand his mindset.

The documentary also attempts to rationalize the circumstances that may have led him to commit the alleged crime. It features insights from several people, all experts in their respective fields, who provide their perspectives on the situation. They also examine the public's reaction to the entire scenario.

Streaming details for Who is Luigi Mangione? explored

Luigi Mangione was arrested for the alleged murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Image via Getty)

The documentary Who is Luigi Mangione? can be streamed on several platforms, including Max and Philo. To watch it on Max, a subscription is required, but Philo offers a free trial that allows users to view the film at no cost.

Other viewing options include Fubo and DirecTV, both of which also provide free trials, giving access to this documentary along with a variety of other content available on their platforms.

Additionally, Rolling Stone points out that the documentary can be found on Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV. While Sling TV requires a subscription, Hulu+ Live TV offers a free trial, enabling users to explore a wide array of content during the trial period.

Note: The availability of the documentary is region-specific. While it may be available on the aforementioned platforms in some regions, it may be inaccessible in some. In such cases, using a VPN is the best option, provided that users follow the necessary local regulations. Nord VPN or Express VPN are recommended, as they ensure a smooth viewing experience with minimal disruptions.

What is Who is Luigi Mangione? documentary about?

As mentioned before, the Who is Luigi Mangione? documentary attempts to understand Mangione's psyche and the factors that may have led him to allegedly murder United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

It examines his past activities and the ways in which the healthcare system may have personally affected him, possibly driving him to take such a drastic step. The documentary also dedicates a significant amount of time to conversations with professionals in different fields. They analyze Mangione's actions and attempt to provide logical explanations based on their expert understanding.

Who is Luigi Mangione? also looks into the media coverage surrounding the case and the public's reaction to the whole act. It highlights how some netizens view Mangione as an anti-capitalist hero. With that in mind, they engage in discussions to understand the implications of holding such an opinion.

Luigi Mangione supporters have been quite vocal about their inclinations since his arrest (Image via Getty)

The official synopsis for the film from IMDb reads:

"Writings and social media posts help to reveal the secret life and troubles of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the brazen murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and whom so many people are calling a hero."

