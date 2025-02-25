Where to watch Old Guy (2024)? All streaming options explored for Christopher Waltz's film

The Old Guy (2024) is a new action-comedy film featuring Christoph Waltz. The movie is available for digital purchase and streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV, starting February 21, 2025. It revolves around a contract killer named Danny Dolinski, who has to train a new killer named Wihlborg even though his health is getting worse.

Together, they go on a mission to Northern Ireland, where things are getting worse because Dolinski thinks that the younger generation is planning to take his place. The comedy starts when Dolinski deals with his physical limitations and Wihlborg's new, strange ways.

Here are all the streaming options available for the movie, along with pricing details for the best viewing experience.

Streaming options for Old Guy (2024)

For those wondering where to stream the movie, here are the main platforms where the film is available. Prices vary depending on the service, so one can choose the service that suits the best.

Amazon Prime Video

Starting February 21, 2025, one can buy the movie digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The movie costs about $14.99 for Prime members and $19.99 for people who aren't Prime members. After buying the movie, Prime members will be able to stream it right away.

Apple TV

One can also purchase Old Guy on Apple TV. The digital purchase costs $14.99 on this platform. Apple TV also lets users stream high-quality videos on a number of devices, such as smart TVs and Apple products.

YouTube

Those interested can also rent or buy Old Guy on YouTube. Viewers can pay $14.99 for the movie and stream it right away.

Fandango at Home

Also, the movie is available for digital purchase on Fandango for $14.99 from February 21, 2025. This is a great option for people who already rent and buy movies on Fandango.

Old Guy movie plot

In Old Guy (2024), Christoph Waltz plays Danny Dolinski, a seasoned contract killer whose health and age are getting worse. Danny is determined to keep working as a hitman even though he has arthritis and recently had surgery on his hand.

Opal (Ann Akinjirin), his handler, introduces him to Wihlborg (Cooper Hoffman), a young, skilled killer who signifies the next generation of killers. Given this choice, Danny has to train Wihlborg for a mission in Northern Ireland.

As Danny deals with his physical limitations, he grows more suspicious of Wihlborg's part in a bigger plan to get rid of older assassins and replace them with younger ones. The mission, which involves dealing with the Irish mob, gets harder as Danny and Wihlborg fight over things they don't agree on.

Danny is stiff, old-fashioned, and set in his ways, while Wihlborg is new-fashioned and strange, which makes for a lot of comedy and tension.

The movie is about old vs. new. Danny is trying to show that he still has "some gas left in the tank" while dealing with the presence of the younger, less careful assassin.

Old Guy cast and crew

Simon West, who is noted for his work on action movies like Con Air and The Expendables 2, is the director. Greg Johnson developed the script; Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus produced the movie under Dark Castle Entertainment. Christoph Waltz plays Danny Dolinski in the movie. The other cast includes Lucy Liu as Anata and Cooper Hoffman as Wihlborg.

Interested viewers can watch Old Guy on any of the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

