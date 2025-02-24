Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 24, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! has always tested contestants on many topics. Monday, February 24, 2025, was Season 41 Game 121. The episode aired on Jeopardy! week two. It was an invitational tournament with top contestants from previous seasons.

Luigi de Guzman won this episode with a great performance. Luigi reached the semifinals by winning both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds with his strategy. He easily defeated Amy Schneider and Avi Gupta with $18,799 points.

Jeopardy has been a TV staple since its debut. The show's unique mix of trivia, quick thinking, and interesting contestants keeps viewers interested. Jeopardy! is one of the most-watched game shows, whether you watch it often or not. Tonight's game was exciting and competitive as always.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 24, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy round

The contestants on the Jeopardy round had to answer questions about Some Art, Some Science, Quotable 21st Century Films, and "Sport A Phrase." At the start of the round, Luigi de Guzman was in first place with $4,800 after 15 clues. With $3,600, Amy Schneider came in second, and Avi Gupta came in third, far behind with $1,400.

Later, the Daily Double was hidden, giving Luigi and Amy a chance to get higher scores. Luigi grew his lead as the round went on, but Amy and Avi kept trying to catch up. The round of Jeopardy ended with Luigi in first place with $9,600, followed by Amy with $5,200 and Avi with $2,600.

Double Jeopardy round

There were new categories on the Double Jeopardy round, such as Forests, Portmanteaus, and History to a T. It was Amy Schneider who found Daily Double 2 and bet to take the lead. Avi Gupta also found Daily Double 3, where he bet a lot to get ahead. Even though they tried, Luigi kept growing his lead. In this round, he answered 12 clues correctly.

By the end of Double Jeopardy, Luigi had amassed $23,600, while Amy was at $14,200, and Avi stood at $11,600. It was clear that Luigi's strong performance in the previous rounds had placed him in an excellent position going into Final Jeopardy.

Final Jeopardy round

The last round of Jeopardy was about American Authors. It said,

"Who is F. Scott Fitzgerald?" was the right answer. In the Final Jeopardy, round, all contestants bet, but the outcome depended on how well they did in earlier rounds."

The answer is: "Who is Faulkner?"

With a final score of $18,798, Luigi, who was clearly ahead, bet $4,801. He won and stayed in first place. Amy and Avi both bet a lot of money, but they couldn't catch Luigi's winnings. They ended up with $4,200 and $4,367, respectively.

Contestant profiles

Luigi de Guzman: As a famous Jeopardy contestant, Luigi de Guzman is an attorney from Arlington, Virginia. Luigi, who is known for his sharp strategic thinking and amazing trivia skills, competed fiercely in tonight's episode and won with a score of $18,799.

He made it to the semifinals of the Jeopardy Invitational Tournament because he played well throughout the game and handled the pressure of both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds.

Amy Schneider: Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, made a big splash on Jeopardy! when she won 18 straight games in 2021. She is a standout contestant because she is smart, funny, and knowledgeable about many different topics.

Amy came in second tonight with a score of $4,200, just missing out on the win. Even though she lost, her work on Jeopardy! is still impressive, and her smart answers and calm demeanor continue to inspire viewers.

Avi Gupta: Avi Gupta is a law student from Portland, Oregon. He first became known for doing well in the Teen Tournament. Avi played well in tonight's game. He is known for being competitive and being able to remember things quickly. He made an impressive comeback in Double Jeopardy, but after Final Jeopardy, he only had $4,367 left. Avi showed that he could be a strong competitor in future Jeopardy! tournaments, even though he didn't win.

Jeopardy! recap – February 24, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Some Art, Some Science; Quotable 21st Century Films; Acronyms & Abbreviations; I Can Buy Myself Flour; Sport A Phrase; Severance

Some Art, Some Science; Quotable 21st Century Films; Acronyms & Abbreviations; I Can Buy Myself Flour; Sport A Phrase; Severance Early play saw Luigi and Amy performing strongly, with Luigi leading after 15 clues.

Statistics at the first break (after 15 clues):

Luigi: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Amy: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Avi: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Luigi continued his strong performance by finding the Daily Double, helping him approach $10,000 after 30 clues.

Statistics after Jeopardy! round:

Luigi: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Amy: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Avi: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Luigi: $9,600

Amy: $5,200

Avi: $2,600

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Forests; Small, Medium, Large; Portmanteaus; Look Ma, No Wheels!; Celebrities; History to A "T"

Forests; Small, Medium, Large; Portmanteaus; Look Ma, No Wheels!; Celebrities; History to A "T" Amy found Daily Double 2 and wagered to take the lead, but Luigi maintained control.

Avi made a strong comeback, doubling up on Daily Double 3.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Luigi: 27 correct, 4 incorrect

Amy: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

Avi: 11 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Luigi: $23,600

Amy: $14,200

Avi: $11,600

Final Jeopardy:

Category: American Authors

Clue: "Enlisting in the Army in 1917, he was sent to Camp Sheridan in Montgomery, where he met the woman who would become his wife."

Correct response: "Who is F. Scott Fitzgerald?"

Tonight’s results:

Avi: $11,600 – $7,233 = $4,367 (incorrect response)

Amy: $14,200 – $10,000 = $4,200 (incorrect response)

Luigi: $23,600 – $4,801 = $18,799 (correct response, winner)

Final Notes:

Luigi’s victory means he is advancing to the semifinal round of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Jeopardy! on February 24, 2025, was entertaining. Luigi de Guzman reached the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament semifinals. He won because he did well in both rounds and answered Final Jeopardy correctly. Amy Schneider and Avi Gupta tried hard but missed Luigi. Jeopardy! is always competitive, as shown in the episode.

In conclusion, Jeopardy!'s tough questions, diverse contestants, and exciting gameplay keep viewers engaged. Tonight's episode showed why the show is still popular, and we can expect many more exciting episodes.

