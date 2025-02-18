Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 18, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! is back with another thrilling episode on February 18, 2025, as contestants battle it out in the latest round of the Invitational Tournament. The big question on everyone's mind tonight: Who emerged victorious in this exciting matchup? After an intense session of strategic wagers, quick thinking, and hard-fought answers, Jaskaran Singh secured the win, cementing his place as a semifinalist.

With a final score of $21,800, Jaskaran won by a large margin. After winning both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, he was in a huge lead going into the Final Jeopardy round. The only mistake he made was during one of the Daily Doubles, but it didn't stop him from making it to the semifinals.

The contestants tonight had a tough time. Skyler Hornback and Margaret Shelton both put in strong performances. Jaskaran won the Final Jeopardy! round because he knew a lot about U.S. history, especially the important case Plessy v. Ferguson. Again, Jeopardy proved its ability to create exciting moments, and tonight's game was no different.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: February 18, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The first round saw the contestants diving into six intriguing categories: On The Historic Top 40, “Ism”s, That’s Not A Thing Anymore, Giving You The Creeps, Slinging Slang, and Borderline. Jaskaran took an early lead, correctly answering most of his questions.

Skyler Hornback, who had previously won $66,600 during a Kids Week game in 2013, chose the old-school top-to-bottom route, but the Daily Double stayed hidden. At the end of the Jeopardy! round, the scores stood as follows: Jaskaran at $5,600, Skyler at $2,700, and Margaret at $2,800.

At the first break, Jaskaran had six correct and two incorrect, Skyler had five correct and one incorrect, and Margaret had three correct and one incorrect. Despite Skyler’s early struggles with the Daily Double, it was clear that the competition was heating up.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, contestants faced six new categories: The ’80s: Who Said It?, Libraries, TV Sitcoms, Russian Literature, Earth Science, and Triple “A”. Jaskaran Singh proved to be the star of this round, navigating the categories with ease and taking a significant lead. Both Skyler and Margaret struggled at times, particularly during the Daily Double clues.

Jaskaran found DD2, but his wager of $1,000 was incorrect. Meanwhile, Margaret bet a large sum on DD3, but it wasn’t enough to keep her in contention, as she too was incorrect.

By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Jaskaran had a commanding lead with $21,800. Skyler and Margaret were trailing behind at $7,100 and $6,200, respectively.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy was Supreme Court Decisions. The clue was about an important case in U.S. history:

"This important case was reported in the N.Y. Times, but not on the front page, but in 'News of the Railroads.'"

It was Plessy v. Ferguson, was the right answer.

This case upheld the "separate but equal" doctrine and allowed for racial segregation in the United States.

Jaskaran was the only contestant who got the Final Jeopardy! question clue right, which sealed his victory and gave him a total score of $21,800. Skyler bet $3,500, but the wrong answer was Pullman vs. United States, which made his total $3,600. Margaret, who was already behind, bet everything, but she lost everything and ended up with nothing.

Contestant profiles

Jaskaran Singh

Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, dominated tonight's game with great knowledge in many areas. Jaskaran is known for being very strategic, and his ability to stay calm under pressure helped him stay ahead the whole game.

The support he got from the Sikh-American community, which was a big part of his life, helped him do well. With this win, Jaskaran moves on to the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Skyler Hornback

Skyler Hornback, a chemical engineering Ph.D. student from Sonora, Kentucky, hit the Jeopardy! stage for the first time in more than ten years. Skyler won $66,600 during Kids Week on Jeopardy! in 2013.

He performed well tonight, especially during the Jeopardy! round, but he couldn't keep up with Jaskaran's steady lead. Even though Skyler made a bad bet on Final Jeopardy, he still won a respectable $3,600.

Margaret Shelton

Margaret Shelton, a homemaker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also had a strong showing tonight. She had a close battle with Skyler throughout the game. Although she struggled in the Double Jeopardy round, Margaret’s early performance kept her within striking distance of the lead.

However, after a misstep in Final Jeopardy, she finished with a score of $0, ending her run in this Invitational Tournament.

Jeopardy! Game recap - Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Jeopardy! round categories:

On The Historic Top 40

“Ism”s

That’s Not A Thing Anymore

Giving You The Creeps

Slinging Slang

Borderline

Opening segment:

Skyler chose the old-school top-to-bottom route.

The Daily Double remained hidden during the round.

Scores at the first break (after 15 clues):

Jaskaran : $3,600 (6 correct, 2 incorrect)

: $3,600 (6 correct, 2 incorrect) Skyler : $2,200 (5 correct, 1 incorrect)

: $2,200 (5 correct, 1 incorrect) Margaret: $400 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Interviews:

Jaskaran : Grateful for the support from the Sikh-American community

: Grateful for the support from the Sikh-American community Margaret : Has "beef" with Brian Chang (in the audience)

: Has "beef" with Brian Chang (in the audience) Skyler : Won $66,600 in one game 12 years ago

: Won $66,600 in one game 12 years ago Daily Double:

Skyler found the Daily Double shortly after the break but responded incorrectly, dropping his score.

Scores at the second break:

Jaskaran : Leading

: Leading Margaret : In second place

: In second place Jeopardy! round final scores:

Jaskaran : $5,600 (9 correct, 3 incorrect)

: $5,600 (9 correct, 3 incorrect) Margaret : $2,800 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

: $2,800 (8 correct, 1 incorrect) Skyler: $2,700 (9 correct, 2 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy round categories:

The ’80s: Who Said It?

Libraries

TV Sitcoms

Russian Literature

Earth Science

Triple “A”

Daily Double usage:

Jaskaran found DD2 later in the round and bet $1,000—incorrect.

Margaret bet on DD3, too much to remain in contention if she was wrong, and dropped out after an incorrect response.

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Jaskaran : $21,800 (23 correct, 5 incorrect)

: $21,800 (23 correct, 5 incorrect) Skyler : $7,100 (15 correct, 2 incorrect)

: $7,100 (15 correct, 2 incorrect) Margaret : $6,200 (15 correct, 2 incorrect)

: $6,200 (15 correct, 2 incorrect) Unplayed clues this season: 26 (none today)

Final Jeopardy round:

Category : U.S. Supreme Court Cases

: U.S. Supreme Court Cases Jaskaran : Correct (What is Plessy v. Ferguson) – $21,800 (Semi-finalist)

: Correct (What is Plessy v. Ferguson) – (Semi-finalist) Skyler : Incorrect (What is Pullman vs. United States) – $3,600 (Dropped $3,500)

: Incorrect (What is Pullman vs. United States) – (Dropped $3,500) Margaret: Incorrect (What is ? ) – $0 (Dropped $6,200)

Final scores:

Jaskaran : $21,800 (Semi-finalist)

: $21,800 (Semi-finalist) Skyler : $3,600

: $3,600 Margaret: $0

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode was exciting, with Jaskaran Singh winning after a strong run in both rounds. He won because of his knowledge and strategy, especially in Final Jeopardy! Jaskaran's dominance defeated Skyler Hornback and Margaret Shelton's efforts. This win advances Jaskaran to the semifinals and the Invitational Tournament.

