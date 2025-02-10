Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 10, 2025, Monday

On the February 10, 2025, episode of Jeopardy!, the competition was neck to neck as always. It was the 111th game of season 41. The contestants were Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer, with each bringing their unique knowledge to the game.

As the final buzzer sounded, Neilesh emerged victorious, securing his first win in this Tournament of Champions.

Neilesh secured victory in a closely contested finale, seizing the lead during the Final Jeopardy round. He accurately responded to the Final Jeopardy clue, "Who is Pyrrhus?" regarding the Battle of Asculum, surpassing Isaac by a mere $201.

Isaac, despite a remarkable return, secured second place, while Adriana, the previous victor, attained third position following an erroneous bet.

Trending

Merv Griffin created the well-known American quiz show Jeopardy! in which contestants must respond in the form of a question even though they are given broad knowledge hints in the form of responses.

There are three rounds including Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy--with a range of categories comprising the game. At the game's conclusion, the competitor with the highest score wins.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 10, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy round

In the first round of Jeopardy!, Neilesh Vinjamiri came first at the end of the first round of fifteen clues. Doubling up early in the Daily Double gave him a slight edge and helped him start well. Isaac Hirsch made some mistakes, but he was in close pursuit and Adriana Harmeyer showed steady improvement. Adriana had just $400 after the first break; Isaac had $4,200; Neilesh had $4,800.

After the Jeopardy round, each of the three players had scored an equal amount of points. With $7,000. Isaac was close behind at $4,800, and Adriana was in last place at $4,400. Neilesh was still in the first place.

Stats after Jeopardy round:

Neilesh: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

4 correct, 0 incorrect Isaac: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

7 correct, 1 incorrect Adriana: 1 correct, 0 incorrect

Double Jeopardy round

Things changed during this Jeopardy! round. Early into Double Jeopardy, Adriana made a risky bet, but her answer was wrong, which put her in third place. Neilesh was able to get back on track after he found another Daily Double and doubled up.

At the same time, Isaac Hirsch kept up the pressure, making sure the game stayed close as they got closer to Final Jeopardy.

Neilesh was in the lead with $31,600 after the Double Jeopardy round. Isaac was in second place with $18,800, and Adriana was still in the running with $5,400.

Stats after Double Jeopardy round:

Neilesh: 20 correct, 2 incorrect

20 correct, 2 incorrect Isaac: 21 correct, 1 incorrect

21 correct, 1 incorrect Adriana: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Final Jeopardy round

Expand Tweet

The final Jeopardy clue mentioned Robert E. Lee's Battle of Chancellorsville victory. "Who is Pyrrhus?" was the correct answer, referring to the Greek king's Battle of Asculum victory. Neilesh and Isaac both answered correctly, but Neilesh's $6,001 wager beat Isaac by $201, winning the game.

The Final Jeopardy query was:

"Robert E. Lee’s victory at Chancellorsville has been likened to this Greek’s victory at Asculum in 279 B.C."

"The correct response was 'Who is Pyrrhus?'"

Final scores:

Adriana: $5,400 – $0 = $5,400 (Incorrect, Who is Hannibal?)

$5,400 – $0 = $5,400 (Incorrect, Who is Hannibal?) Isaac: $18,800 + $18,600 = $37,400 (Correct, Who is Pyrrhus?)

$18,800 + $18,600 = $37,400 (Correct, Who is Pyrrhus?) Neilesh: $31,600 + $6,001 = $37,601 (Correct, Who is Pyrrhus?)

Looking at contestant profiles

Neilesh Vinjamuri: A software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, Neilesh was competing in his first game of the Tournament of Champions. His calm demeanor and strategic gameplay led him to his first victory in the finals.

Isaac Hirsch: Isaac is a customer support team lead from Burbank, California. Isaac had a strong performance throughout the game, answering questions quickly and accurately. Despite a minor mistake during the Double Jeopardy round, he remained competitive until the final moments.

Adriana Harmeyer: Adriana is an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, and the defending champion of the game. Her knowledge of history and literature helped her secure a win in the previous game, but she could not overcome the strong performances from both Neilesh and Isaac in tonight's episode of Jeopardy!

Game stats and tonight's Jeopardy! overview:

Expand Tweet

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode (Monday, February 10, 2025):

Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Clinky Drinks

Literary Quotations

From “C” To “Y”

Colonial America

Internationally Schooling You

TV Show Change A Letter

Key events:

Neilesh doubled up through the Daily Double (DD1) midway through the round to take the lead after 15 clues.

Statistics at first break (after 15 clues):

Neilesh : 4 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,800

: 4 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,800 Isaac : 7 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,200

: 7 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,200 Adriana: 1 correct, 0 incorrect, $400

Interviews:

Neilesh : Has a 12-year-old tablet that’s too old to upgrade.

: Has a 12-year-old tablet that’s too old to upgrade. Isaac : Still owns his old Buick LeSabre.

: Still owns his old Buick LeSabre. Adriana: Planning a trip to Austria and Switzerland.

Post-Jeopardy round:

Key events:

Adriana had a strong segment, answering 8 correctly to make it a close game after 30 clues.

Statistics After the Jeopardy round:

Neilesh : 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $7,000

: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $7,000 Isaac : 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,800

: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,800 Adriana: 9 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,400

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Before, During & After

Life Science

Bach To The Future

South America

The Andys

The Not-A-Comma Desert

Key events:

Adriana bet for the lead on DD2, but an incorrect response dropped her to third in this episode of Jeopardy!

bet for the lead on DD2, but an incorrect response dropped her to third in this episode of Jeopardy! Neilesh found DD3 and doubled up to take a big lead.

found DD3 and doubled up to take a big lead. Isaac made a strong comeback to keep things close heading into the Final.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Neilesh : 20 correct, 2 incorrect

: 20 correct, 2 incorrect Isaac : 21 correct, 1 incorrect

: 21 correct, 1 incorrect Adriana : 14 correct, 1 incorrect

: 14 correct, 1 incorrect Total number of unplayed clues this season: 26 (0 today)

Scores going into the final:

Neilesh : $31,600

: $31,600 Isaac : $18,800

: $18,800 Adriana: $5,400

Final Jeopardy:

Category : Who is Pyrrhus?

: Who is Pyrrhus? Final Scores :

: Adriana : $5,400 – $0 = $5,400 (Incorrect response: Who is Hannibal?)

: $5,400 – $0 = $5,400 (Incorrect response: Who is Hannibal?) Isaac : $18,800 + $18,600 = $37,400 (Correct response: Who is Pyrrhus?)

: $18,800 + $18,600 = $37,400 (Correct response: Who is Pyrrhus?) Neilesh: $31,600 + $6,001 = $37,601 (Correct response: Who is Pyrrhus?) – Winner!

Final standings:

Neilesh – $37,601 (Winner)

– $37,601 (Winner) Isaac – $37,400

– $37,400 Adriana – $5,400

Jeopardy! tonight was quite intriguing and Neilesh Vinjamuri beat Isaac Hirsch in a very close Final Jeopardy round. Even though Adriana Harmeyer did a good job, she couldn't hold on to her lead. Each player had a chance to shine in this game, which showed how competitive the Tournament of Champions was.

As the tournament goes on, the matches will get even more intense and exciting. The episode shows why Jeopardy! is still so popular: skill, strategy, and timing are all primary factors for winning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback