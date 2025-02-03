Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 3, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! aired its thrilling quarterfinal episode of the Tournament of Champions on Monday, February 3, 2025. The show had three contestants trying to win a place in the semifinals: Drew Goins, Amar Kakirde, and Lucas Partridge. Each player contributed their own skills and experience to the game, creating an exciting competition.
Drew Goins, a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, won tonight's episode. Drew quickly took the lead in the game by thinking fast and doing well in the Double Jeopardy round. His strong performance and smart choices in Final Jeopardy earned him a spot as a semi-finalist in the Tournament of Champions.
Jeopardy! episode highlights – February 3, 2025
Jeopardy round
The Jeopardy round consisted of six categories: The Man, The Myth, The Legend, Kid Stuff, Just Take The W, Voyaging Through History, Nicknames, and Better Luck Next Time.
Drew quickly established his dominance by answering six questions correctly, leading the pack by the time the first break came. Despite Amar's impressive True Daily Double, Drew maintained his lead.
By the end of the Jeopardy round, Drew had 11 correct answers and one incorrect answer, while Lucas and Amar had eight and seven correct answers, respectively. This set the stage for an exciting Double Jeopardy round.
Double Jeopardy round
The Double Jeopardy round featured six new categories: Anagrammed Nuclear Physics, Brand Names, Wetlands, 5-Syllable Words, Subtitles Of Books, and Ancient Rome In The Movies.
Drew took full advantage of his knowledge, especially after finding and correctly answering two Daily Doubles back-to-back. His confident performance in this round allowed him to further solidify his lead.
Drew's stellar performance made it clear that he was the frontrunner heading into Final Jeopardy.
Final Jeopardy Round
Final Jeopardy in this episode was in the category Places of Disaster.
The clue was:
"In 1883 an old sailor didn’t know what its name meant but believed the natives 'named it from the sound.'"
The correct response was:
What is Krakatoa?
Both Drew and Amar answered correctly. However, the former's substantial lead after Double Jeopardy! allowed him to increase his total, securing his victory with a final score of $32,008.
Contestant profiles
Drew Goins: Drew, a journalist from Honolulu, used his knowledge of current events and history to stay ahead in the game. He made the most of his second chance in the Tournament of Champions when Lisa Ann Walter had to withdraw. Drew stayed calm and recalled things quickly, which made him an intimidating competitor.
Amar Kakirde: Amar, a policy analyst from Lake Hiawatha, played the game smartly, which helped him stay competitive. He shared his personality by talking about his passion for baking, which he picked up as a hobby after his wins.
Lucas Partridge: Lucas, a high school counselor from Las Vegas, consistently did well in his job. He gained recognition for his thoughtful comments in interviews, particularly his knowledge about the movie Coco. Even though he didn't win, he played with determination.
Game stats of today's Jeopardy and recap
Jeopardy round:
- Categories: The Man, The Myth, The Legend; Kid Stuff; Just Take The W; Voyaging Through History; Nicknames; Better Luck Next Time
Statistics after 15 clues:
- Drew: 6 correct, 0 incorrect
- Lucas: 4 correct, 0 incorrect
- Amar: 3 correct, 1 incorrect
Scores after Jeopardy! Round:
- Drew: $4,800
- Lucas: $2,800
- Amar: $2,400
Jeopardy interviews:
- Lucas: Expert in Coco.
- Amar: Passionate baker; used winnings to buy a stand mixer.
- Drew: Participating after Lisa Ann Walter stepped aside.
Post-Jeopardy round:
- Drew: 11 correct, 1 incorrect
- Lucas: 8 correct, 2 incorrect
- Amar: 7 correct, 1 incorrect
Scores after Jeopardy! Round:
- Drew: $5,400
- Lucas: $3,800
- Amar: $3,800
Double Jeopardy round:
- Categories: Anagrammed Nuclear Physics; Brand Names; Wetlands; 5-Syllable Words; Subtitles Of Books; Ancient Rome In The Movies
- Drew found two Daily Doubles, both correct and went on a roll.
Statistics after Double Jeopardy:
- Drew: 25 correct, 1 incorrect
- Lucas: 14 correct, 3 incorrect
- Amar: 10 correct, 1 incorrect
Scores going into Final Jeopardy:
- Drew: $31,200
- Lucas: $7,400
- Amar: $6,600
Final Jeopardy:
- Drew: Bet Hawaii's area code and answered correctly.
- Amar: Correct answer, but didn't win.
- Lucas: Incorrect Final Jeopardy response.
Tonight's Results:
- Amar: $6,600 + $6,599 = $13,199 (What is Krakatoa?)
- Lucas: $7,400 – $1,989 = $5,411 (Incorrect response)
- Drew: $31,200 + $808 = $32,008 (What is Krakatoa?) – Advances to the semifinal
A brief about Jeopardy!
Jeopardy! is a well-known American quiz show where players get clues about general knowledge as answers and need to reply with the right questions. The show, hosted by Alex Trebek for many years, has a special format with three parts: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy.
Contestants win money by providing correct answers, and the points they earn go up in value as the game goes on. The winner moves on to the next game or keeps their winnings. Jeopardy! is a well-loved game show because of its unique format and thought-provoking challenges.
Tonight's Jeopardy! episode depicted the tough competition among Drew Goins, Amar Kakirde, and Lucas Partridge. Drew Goins won strongly, particularly doing well in the Double Jeopardy! round. His smart wager in Final Jeopardy got him into the semifinals, where he will keep trying to win the Tournament of Champions.
Although Amar and Lucas did well, their final bets were not enough to catch up to Drew's big lead.
This episode shows that in Jeopardy!, knowing things, having a good plan, and being quick are all important for winning.