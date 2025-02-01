Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 31, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! fans are always eager to know who claimed victory in the latest episode. On Friday, January 31, 2025, the contestants competed in the 32nd Tournament of Champions. The episode had three contestants: Mark Fitzpatrick, Allison Gross, and Kevin Laskowski.

They all demonstrated their skills and knowledge in different categories. After a tough game of Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and a challenging Final Jeopardy, one contestant won.

Mark Fitzpatrick won tonight's Jeopardy! and moved on to the semifinals. He did better than his competitors by staying ahead during the whole game. Even though Allison and Kevin put up a strong fight, Mark stayed ahead because of his good strategy and understanding of the topics. Mark’s winning answer in Final Jeopardy secured his victory, earning him a spot in the next round of the competition.

Jeopardy! has always been a game that tests quick thinking and knowledge. Contestants compete in different rounds, including Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy, where there are big rewards at stake.

Tonight's episode was just as exciting and unpredictable as always, making the show a favorite for trivia fans.

Jeopardy! episode highlights January 31, 2025

Jeopardy! round

In this episode's Jeopardy! round, there were different categories like World Facts, "H.R.," Lucky 13, The Theater, Of Equal Measure, and Playing Sportsball. The game began with Mark Fitzpatrick finding the Daily Double early in the round. After the first 15 clues, Mark had $4,800, Allison Gross had $1,600, and Kevin Laskowski had $600.

Mark did a great job this round, answering six questions correctly and getting one wrong. Allison got three questions right and one wrong, while Kevin got two right and two wrong. This gave Mark the upper hand going into the next round.

Double Jeopardy! round

The Double Jeopardy round has new categories: What An Artist Dies In Me, Etymology, Way, Way Back In The Day, On The Movie Soundtrack, Nature, and Playing Non-Sports "Ball." The round was very important for all the contestants. Allison did not get her Daily Double (DD2), but Mark earned $5,000 on his Daily Double (DD3).

Allison played wisely with the last clues, keeping herself in the game as they approached Final Jeopardy. By the end of Double Jeopardy, Mark answered 22 questions correctly, Allison answered 15, and Kevin answered 10. Mark was in the lead with $16,400, followed by Allison with $10,400, and then Kevin with $6,200.

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy clue was a Triple Stumper, which means none of the contestants managed to answer correctly. The clue in the U.S. Place Names category said: "Before 1867, this city named after a type of tree was called Novo Arkhangelsk."

The right answer was "What is Sitka, Alaska?" Even though Mark got some answers wrong, he was in a good position at the start of the round, which helped him win.

Kevin bet almost all his points and ended up with only $1 after answering, "What is Juneau?" Allison replied, "What is Palm Springs?" She lost $2,001, leaving her with $8,399. Mark bet $4,401 and answered "What is Newport?" He scored a total of $11,999, winning the game and moving on to the semifinals.

Contestant profiles

Kevin Laskowski: Kevin Laskowski is an Episcopal priest who lives in Falls Church, Virginia. Kevin, who is usually calm, had a performance in Jeopardy tonight with both good and bad moments. He had a tough start in the game but did well during the Double Jeopardy round. Even though he tried hard, his answer in Final Jeopardy ("What is Juneau?") was not the right one. Kevin ended his tournament with $1.

Allison Gross: Allison Gross, a data scientist from Cleveland, Ohio, was a tough competitor in the game. She stayed close to the leaders by answering several questions correctly, especially towards the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

Allison decided to play it safe in Final Jeopardy but ended up losing $2,001 because she got the last question wrong. She finished with $8,399, which is a good amount, but it wasn't enough to win.

Mark Fitzpatrick: Mark Fitzpatrick, a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, played a major role in the game. Mark was the favorite before the match, and he delivered a great performance. His clever bets and fast replies gave him an early lead.

Although Final Jeopardy! was a difficult question, Mark's big lead at the start of the round meant no one could surpass him. He made it to the semifinals with a final score of $11,999.

Game recap & tonight’s game stats:

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: World Facts; “H.R.”; Lucky 13; The Theater; Of Equal Measure; Playing Sportsball.

Mark found the Daily Double before his opponents had a chance to respond.

After 15 clues:

Mark: $4,800

Allison: $1,600

Kevin: $600

Statistics at first break (16 clues):

Mark: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Allison: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Kevin: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Kevin explained why he didn’t ring in on KJV questions (Episcopalians don’t use the KJV).

Allison had a watch party at her grandparents’ assisted living facility.

Mark refused to apologize to Scaramucci after getting a clue wrong about him.

Mark continued to dominate, answering seven more correct clues after the break.

Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

Mark: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Allison: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Kevin: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Mark: $7,000

Allison: $2,600

Kevin: $2,200

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: What An Artist Dies In Me; Etymology; Way, Way Back In The Day; On The Movie Soundtrack; Nature; Playing Non-Sports “Ball.”

Allison missed DD2, while Mark picked up $5,000 on DD3.

Allison played well over the final twelve clues, keeping all players in contention.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

Mark: 22 correct, 4 incorrect

Allison: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Kevin: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 26 (none today).

Scores going into final:

Mark: $16,400

Allison: $10,400

Kevin: $6,200

Final Jeopardy

Clue: Triple Stumper.

Triple Stumper. Mark's position secured him as the winner, advancing to the semifinals.

Final results:

Kevin: $6,200 – $6,199 = $1 (What is Juneau?)

Allison: $10,400 – $2,001 = $8,399 (What is Palm Springs?)

Mark: $16,400 – $4,401 = $11,999 (What is Newport?) – Semi-Finalist.

In tonight's episode of Jeopardy!, Mark Fitzpatrick won after an exciting competition against Allison Gross and Kevin Laskowski. Even though his competitors tried hard, Mark's lead in the first two rounds was too big to catch up.

