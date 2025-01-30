Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 30, 2025, Thursday

The popular TV quiz show Jeopardy! has been a favorite show among audiences because of its unique format and entertaining, thought-provoking questions. A high-stakes quarterfinal in the Tournament of Champions was featured in tonight's thrilling Jeopardy! episode, January 30, 2025.

Will Stewart, Ryan Manton, and Mehal Shah were three gifted competitors vying for a spot in the semifinals. Latin Phrases, the Final Jeopardy category, presented a difficult task for the competitors.

Ryan Manton, won tonight and made it to the semifinals, with a strong showing in the Jeopardy round and a smart plan in the Double Jeopardy round. Ryan made his bets at the right time, while Mehal's answer in Final Jeopardy was close but wrong, resulting in an exciting ending. Will Stewart did well but ended up with a low score after betting a lot in Final Jeopardy.

Trending

Jeopardy! is commonly known for being a challenging quiz show where players answer questions from many different topics. The show is divided into three parts: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. This setup keeps contestants on their toes and entertains viewers.

Jeopardy! episode highlights January 30, 2025

Jeopardy! round

The Jeopardy! round tonight had different categories that challenged the contestants on topics from history to pop culture. Mehal Shah started strong by answering 10 clues correctly and getting only two wrong.

Ryan Manton followed closely behind with six correct answers and no incorrect responses, while Will Stewart answered five correctly, but with no room for error. At the end of the round, Mehal had $4,200, Ryan had $4,000, and Will had $2,200.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, Will Stewart made a bold move by finding the Daily Doubles on back-to-back clues. His aggressive betting strategy paid off initially when he went all-in on the first clue, jumping to the lead.

However, a more conservative bet of just $100 on the second Daily Double kept the competition fierce. Mehal Shah answered 16 clues correctly, despite five incorrect answers, while Ryan Manton maintained his perfect record with no incorrect responses. The round ended with Will in the lead at $14,900, closely followed by Ryan at $14,400, and Mehal at $7,400.

Expand Tweet

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy question in the "Latin Phrases" category was very difficult for the contestants. The clue pointed to Queen Elizabeth II's statement in 1992 when she called that year a "horrible year" because of many personal and family problems.

Mehal Shah, who was in third place before the round, bet almost all of his winnings but answered incorrectly because he missed a syllable in his Latin phrase. Ryan Manton played it safe and answered correctly, earning him a win. Will Stewart, on the other hand, bet a lot but couldn't beat his competitors.

Contestant Profiles

Will Stewart: A political organizer from Nashville, Tennessee, Will made an early impression with his strong performance in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds. His tactical risk-taking in the Daily Doubles was bold, though it ultimately didn’t pay off in the Final Jeopardy round.

Ryan Manton: A systems administrator from Columbus, Ohio, Ryan's flawless performance in the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds made him a formidable opponent. He displayed excellent strategy and mental discipline in Final Jeopardy!, leading to his victory.

Mehal Shah: A software engineer from Seattle, Washington, Mehal played a solid game. He played well, especially in the Double Jeopardy round, where he was in the running for the lead. Unfortunately, his response in Final Jeopardy cost him the win, but his performance was strong overall.

Game recap & Tonight’s game stats, Thursday, January 30, 2025

Expand Tweet

Jeopardy round:

Categories: U.S. Cities, Homonymble On Your Feet, Fitness, In The Air, Pre-Boots, Let’s Put 2 Things Together.

Mehal Shah picked up $1,000 from the Daily Double early.

After 15 clues:

Ryan: $2,600

Mehal: $2,200

Will: $1,000

Statistics at the first break:

Ryan: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Mehal: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Will: 1 correct, 0 incorrect

Interviews:

Will celebrated with temporary tattoos of his face from his mother.

Ryan appeared on Pop Culture Jeopardy with his wife.

Mehal saw a harlequin duck while preparing for the Tournament of Champions.

After the break (30 clues) :

: Mehal picked up 6 correct responses, taking the lead.

Jeopardy Round Stats (after 30 clues):

Mehal: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

Ryan: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Will: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy:

Mehal: $4,200

Ryan: $4,000

Will: $2,200

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories : Counts & Countesses, Filmmakers, Asian History, Communication, Authors, Starts & Ends With The Same Vowel.

: Counts & Countesses, Filmmakers, Asian History, Communication, Authors, Starts & Ends With The Same Vowel. Will found back-to-back Daily Doubles, going all-in on the first to take the lead. He only bet $100 on the second.

Double Jeopardy stats:

Will: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Ryan: 13 correct, 0 incorrect

Mehal: 16 correct, 5 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 26 (none today).

Scores going into the final:

Will: $14,900

Ryan: $14,400

Mehal: $7,400

Final Jeopardy round:

Category : Latin Phrases

: Latin Phrases Mehal's response was not accepted due to missing a syllable.

Ryan bet conservatively and secured a spot in the semifinals.

Tonight’s results:

Mehal: $7,400 – $7,001 = $399 (Incorrect answer: "What is an Annus Horriblis?")

Ryan: $14,400 – $501 = $13,899 (Correct answer: "What is annum no grata")

Will: $14,900 – $14,000 = $900 (Incorrect answer: "What is anno terribilis")

The quarterfinal round of the Tournament of Champions was exciting and competitive in tonight's Jeopardy! episode. Mehal Shah and Will Stewart performed well but fell short, while Ryan Manton won for his thoughtful and cautious wagers.

The combination of timing, strategy, and knowledge makes Jeopardy! an exciting game. The show's unpredictability was demonstrated in tonight's episode, with surprises occurring particularly near the end. The upcoming episode will be even more thrilling now that Ryan is in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback