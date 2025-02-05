Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 4, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! fans were eagerly waiting to find out the results of tonight’s episode. The game aired on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and featured an exciting showdown between three contestants: Ryan, Adriana, and Will. This episode had its fair share of suspense, especially as the game progressed into the Final Jeopardy round.

Following an exciting Final Jeopardy contest, Adriana was declared victorious. Ryan and Will performed well, but Adriana had an advantage with her strategic gameplay in the Double Jeopardy and Jeopardy rounds. She won tonight's game by correctly responding to the last clue.

Jeopardy! has been a popular show on American TV for many years. It keeps viewers interested with its special format and tough trivia questions.

Jeopardy! episode breakdown – February 4, 2025

Trending

Jeopardy round

The game started with the Jeopardy round, where players answered questions in six categories: Black Mystery Month, It's Hyphenated, Celebrity Podcasts, Senators, Any Day of the Week, and Big "C"ities. The clues included a mix of pop culture and history, testing the contestants' knowledge on various subjects.

Ryan was doing well and found the Daily Double early in the game. He bet $1,000, which increased his score. By the 15th clue, Ryan had $4,000 and was in the lead. Adriana was slightly behind with $2,000.

By the end of the Jeopardy! round:

Ryan had answered nine clues correctly and one incorrectly, with a score of $5,200.

had answered nine clues correctly and one incorrectly, with a score of $5,200. Adriana answered nine clues correctly, one1 incorrectly, and stood at $4,400.

answered nine clues correctly, one1 incorrectly, and stood at $4,400. Will was behind with only five correct answers and two incorrect answers, resulting in $200.

Double Jeopardy round

As Double Jeopardy began, the game changed. My Condiments To The Chef!, Poets & Poetry, Scientists, Movie & Song Title, Once Upon A February, and Here's 2 ‘U’ were harder categories.

Adriana led this round after answering 13 clues, including a $4,000 Daily Double. She was on a roll, catching and passing Ryan. After Double Jeopardy, her score reached $22,000.

Ryan earned $12,000 with 15 correct answers and two incorrect. However, Will struggled this round. He had $200 heading into Final Jeopardy after answering ten clues correctly and making five mistakes.

By the end of the Double Jeopardy! round:

Adriana was in the lead with $22,000, having answered 22 clues correctly and one incorrectly.

was in the lead with $22,000, having answered 22 clues correctly and one incorrectly. Ryan had $12,000, answering 15 correct and two incorrect.

had $12,000, answering 15 correct and two incorrect. Will was in third place, with a meager $200, despite answering ten clues correctly and five incorrectly.

Final Jeopardy! round

Expand Tweet

The Final Jeopardy round made the show exciting to end. The last clue was about North Korea. Ryan and Adriana answered the question correctly, but Adriana's smart bet of $3,000 set her apart. She finished with a score of $25,000.

Ryan's right answer raised his score to $22,001, but it still did not beat Adriana's score. Will answered incorrectly and ended up with $0, which meant he couldn't win.

By the end of the Final Jeopardy round:

Will finished with $0 after betting on the incorrect response.

finished with $0 after betting on the incorrect response. Ryan ended with $22,001 after answering the Final Jeopardy question correctly.

ended with $22,001 after answering the Final Jeopardy question correctly. Adriana emerged as the winner with $25,000 after correctly answering the final question.

Contestant profiles

Expand Tweet

Ryan Manton: Ryan, a systems administrator from Ohio, started strong in the Jeopardy round, leading for most of the game. However, despite getting the Final Jeopardy question right, his score wasn’t enough to overtake Adriana. He finished the game with $22,001.

Adriana Harmeyer: Adriana, an archivist from Indiana, made a remarkable comeback in the Double Jeopardy round. Her knowledge and quick thinking secured her the win with a final score of $25,000. Adriana’s impressive performance makes her a finalist.

Will Wallace: Will, a professional game design director from Austin, Texas, faced difficulties throughout the game. Though he answered some questions correctly in the early rounds, he fell behind after the Double Jeopardy round. Will’s incorrect Final Jeopardy! answer left him with $0 at the end of the game.

Jeopardy! game recap & stats – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories : Black Mystery Month; It’s Hyphenated; Celebrity Podcasts; Senators; Any Day Of The Week; Big “C”ities

: Black Mystery Month; It’s Hyphenated; Celebrity Podcasts; Senators; Any Day Of The Week; Big “C”ities Daily Double: Ryan found the Daily Double and correctly answered five more clues to take the lead after 15 clues.

Statistics at the first break (after 15 clues):

Ryan: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Adriana: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Will: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Interview highlights:

Will regrets mispronouncing “Weimaraner” but donated to a pet rescue charity.

Ryan hosted a big watch party in Columbus.

Adriana was the grand marshal of a parade after her run.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Ryan: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Adriana: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Will: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Ryan: $5,200

Adriana: $4,400

Will: $200

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories : My Condiments To The Chef!; Poets & Poetry; Scientists; Movie & Song Title; Once Upon A February; Here’s 2 “U”!

: My Condiments To The Chef!; Poets & Poetry; Scientists; Movie & Song Title; Once Upon A February; Here’s 2 “U”! Daily Double 2 : Adriana picked up $4,000.

: Adriana picked up $4,000. Adriana dominated this round with 13 correct answers and briefly took the lead.

Will's struggle: Will needed the last clue to stay in the game, after struggling with Daily Double 3.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Adriana: 22 correct, 1 incorrect

Ryan: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Will: 10 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Adriana: $22,000

Ryan: $12,000

Will: $200

Final Jeopardy:

Category : North Korea

: North Korea Both Ryan and Adriana answered correctly, but Adriana was ahead and became a finalist.

and answered correctly, but Adriana was ahead and became a finalist. Tonight’s final scores :

: Will : $200 – $200 = $0 (Final answer: What is Bhutan?)

: $200 – $200 = $0 (Final answer: What is Bhutan?) Ryan : $12,000 + $10,001 = $22,001 (Final answer: What is North Korea?)

: $12,000 + $10,001 = $22,001 (Final answer: What is North Korea?) Adriana: $22,000 + $3,000 = $25,000 (Final answer: What is North Korea?) (Finalist)

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode was a combination of planning, knowledge, and fast responses. Adriana did really well in the Double Jeopardy round and confidently answered in Final Jeopardy, which helped her win.

Ryan played steadily, which helped him stay in the game, but Adriana's clever betting gave her the advantage. Will was excited but didn't perform well in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, finishing the game with $0. Jeopardy! had another great episode with its fun format and exciting trivia questions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback