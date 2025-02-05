Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 5, 2025, Wednesday

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! had an exciting competition in the Tournament of Champions, with contestants Isaac Hirsch, Mark Fitzpatrick, and Amy Hummel vying for a chance to move forward.

The tension increased as the game continued, with careful moves and bold bets in every round. The players were tested on different topics, such as Italian words and phrases, job dangers, and U.N. secretaries-general.

In a quick Final Jeopardy round Scientists' Names, Isaac Hirsch won with a total of $17,600. Mark Fitzpatrick was in the lead for most of the Double Jeopardy! round but fell behind in the final round. Amy Hummel played well but did not make it and was removed from the game.

Jeopardy! is a popular TV show in America, famous for its tough trivia questions and exciting gameplay. The show keeps featuring amazing moments and great contestants, and tonight's episode was no exception.

Jeopardy! episode highlights, February 5, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

In the Jeopardy round, Isaac Hirsch started strong, even though he missed a True Daily Double. Isaac bounced back quickly and took the lead again by the 16th clue. Amy Hummel and Mark Fitzpatrick were both trying hard, with Amy staying right behind Isaac, while Mark found it hard to keep up.

The round had categories like Italian Words & Phrases, Have I Got News For You, and English Class, which kept the contestants alert.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round was crucial for deciding the results of the game. The two Daily Doubles were crucial, as Mark Fitzpatrick took a risk on DD2 and doubled his score during a series of five clues. Isaac Hirsch discovered DD3 but lost $5,000, which caused him to briefly fall behind Mark.

Even though he faced a challenge, Isaac caught up. But Mark was still in the lead heading into Final Jeopardy! The round also had categories like U.N. Secretaries-General and Lit-Pourri, with great performances from Isaac and Mark.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category for today was Scientists' Names, and the clue asked contestants about the first man to observe bacteria and protozoa. The right answer was "What is a lion?" and it is about Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, a Dutch microbiologist. Isaac was the only player to answer correctly, winning $4,000. This put him in the lead, making him a finalist.

Contestant profiles

Amy Hummel: Amy is an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and she is very competitive. Even though Amy was scared of Daily Doubles, she did well in the game. She got several questions right but was eliminated after getting Final Jeopardy wrong, ending up with just $1.

Mark Fitzpatrick: Mark, a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, did well in the Double Jeopardy! round and used his Daily Double wisely. He couldn't keep his lead and lost a lot of money in Final Jeopardy, finishing with $9,599.

Isaac Hirsch: Isaac, a team leader in customer support from Burbank, California, won the night. Isaac missed a chance to score big with the True Daily Double but took the lead again by answering questions correctly in all the rounds. His right answer in Final Jeopardy won him the game and a place in the next round.

Jeopardy! Game recap & stats for Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Jeopardy round

Categories:

Italian Words & Phrases

Have I Got News For You

Elemental Names

Occupational Hazards

A Half Hour Of Television

English Class

Game progress:

Isaac missed a True Daily Double but regained the lead within four clues.

At the 16th-clue break:

Isaac: $2,800

Amy: $2,600

Mark: -$200

Statistics at the first break (16 clues):

Isaac: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Amy: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Mark: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Amy fears Daily Doubles.

Mark had a watch party in Mexico City.

Isaac has been recognized a couple of times.

Progress after 30 clues:

Isaac picked up another seven corrects to continue to lead.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Isaac: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Amy: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Mark: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Isaac: $5,000

Amy: $4,000

Mark: $1,200

Double Jeopardy round:

U.N. Secretaries-General

Movies After You Press Play

Lit-Pourri

Around The World

Where The Buffalo Roam

Let’s Get Qui”Zz”Ical

Key moments in Double Jeopardy round:

Mark doubled up on DD2 during a run of five consecutive correct answers.

Isaac found DD3 but lost $5,000, putting him in trouble.

Mark led going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Mark: 16 correct, 2 incorrect

Isaac: 28 correct, 3 incorrect

Amy: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season:

26 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Mark: $18,400

Isaac: $13,600

Amy: $5,600

Final Jeopardy results:

Isaac was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, earning $4,000 and becoming a finalist.

Tonight’s results:

Amy: $5,600 – $5,599 = $1 (What is a goose?)

Isaac: $13,600 + $4,000 = $17,600 (What is a lion?) (Finalist)

Mark: $18,400 – $8,801 = $9,599 (What is leviathan?)

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode on February 5, 2025, featured an exciting game with three contestants. Isaac Hirsch won by giving the right answer at the right time in Final Jeopardy!, earning a place as a finalist. Even though Mark Fitzpatrick and Amy Hummel did well, Isaac’s fast recovery and accurate final answer were among the highlights.

This episode showed how unpredictable Jeopardy! can be, where knowing facts, having a good plan, and making the right moves are important. Isaac will be back as a finalist, excited to keep trying for a win as fans wait for the next round.

