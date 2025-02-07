Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 6, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The game featured three players— Neilesh Vinjamuri, Drew Goins, and Drew Basile. Neilesh Vinjamuri emerged as the winner after the Final Jeopardy! round.

In tonight's episode, the top player was decided following three rounds including Jeopardy!, then Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy! Neilesh's victory earned him a place in the tournament finals. He finished with a score of $13,601.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - February 6, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with categories like Stocking The Cabinet, The Western Hemisphere, and Legendary Tweets, among others. The game started with the three contestants—Drew Goins, Neilesh, and Drew Basile.

In the first section, there were six wrong answers, and Drew Basile made one mistake on the Daily Double.

By the 15th clue, the scores were as follows:

Drew Goins: $1,600 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Neilesh: $800 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Drew Basile: -$400 (5 correct, 3 incorrect)

As the round progressed, Drew Goins maintained consistency with eight correct responses, while Neilesh made a solid comeback. After the Jeopardy! round, the scores were:

Drew Goins: $4,800 (8 correct, 2 incorrect)

Neilesh: $2,000 (5 correct, 1 incorrect)

Drew Basile: $800 (9 correct, 4 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! round

This round featured more difficult categories such as English Literature, You Need To See A Specialist, and Newish Words & Phrases. Drew Goins, who was leading before this round, found two Daily Doubles in a row and decided to bet to try to increase his money four times. But a wrong answer on the second Daily Double brought his score back down to $0, however, Goins bounced back later.

By the end of the Double Jeopardy! round, the scores had shifted as follows:

Neilesh: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Drew Basile: 14 correct, 6 incorrect

Drew Goins: 17 correct, 5 incorrect

The individual amounts earned by players while going into Final Jeopardy were:

Neilesh: $8,800

Drew Basile: $6,800

Drew Goins: $4,400

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category "Ancient Geography" read:

“Wadi al-Malekat in Arabic, this site near a similar & better known location was the burial place of Nefertari & others.”

Both Neilesh and Drew Basile answered the question correctly, while Drew Goins gave the wrong response.

Neilesh’s correct answer, "What is the Valley of the Queens?" earned him an additional $4,801, bringing his final total to $13,601.

Drew Basile also responded correctly and added $2,002 to his score, finishing with $8,802.

Drew Goins answered incorrectly, "What is the Valley of the Kings?" losing $400, leaving him with $4,000.

With this victort, Neilesh secured his place in the finals of the tournament.

Contestant Profiles

Neilesh Vinjamuri: Neilesh Vinjamuri is a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania. He has experience in biomedical field. His strategies and in-depth knowledge helped him answer questions correctly in the Final Jeopardy round.

Drew Goins: Drew Goins is a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaii. Even though Drew faced a setback in the Double Jeopardy round, he managed to reach the last round.

Drew Basile: Drew Basile is a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan. According to his LinkedIn profile, he co-hosted Inside Jeopardy! show in Detroit, Michigan, and appeared on official Jeopardy! podcasts.

Jeopardy! recap & stats (Thursday, February 6, 2025)

Jeopardy! round:

Categories: Stocking The Cabinet, The Western Hemisphere, Legendary Tweets, Kind Of Blue Pop Culture, Library Glossary, Ends In “FF” Early struggles: 6 incorrect responses in the first segment, including a miss on the Daily Double by Drew Basile. Scores after 15 clues:

Drew Goins: $1,600 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Neilesh: $800 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Drew Basile: -$400 (5 correct, 3 incorrect)

Highlights:

Neilesh had a friend mention a comeback win.

Drew Goins warmed up to a trap remix of the “Think!” music.

Drew Basile only had local guests for the Tournament of Champions (ToC).

Jeopardy Round - Final Stats:

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: English Literature, You Need To See A Specialist, The Arts, Newish Words & Phrases, Well, Well, Funny Boy Is An Actor Now Drew Goins' strategy: Found Daily Doubles back-to-back but dropped to $0 after an incorrect response on the second Daily Double. He recovered well but was behind Neilesh going into Final Jeopardy. Stats after Double Jeopardy:

Unplayed clues this season: 26 (none today)

Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy:

Final Jeopardy:

Correct responses: Both Drew Basile and Neilesh answered correctly.

Both Drew Basile and Neilesh answered correctly. Final scores:

Tonight’s Winner: Neilesh

Watch Jeopardy! on weekdays on KABC-TV ABC. Stream new episodes on Wednesdays on Amazon Prime Video.

