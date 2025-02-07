Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 7, 2025, Friday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! turned out to be just as fascinating as the rest of the season. The 32nd Tournament of Champions finals began on February 7, 2025, with three talented competitors vying for the championship. It was a fierce struggle of information and wagering because every player had their own distinct strategy. There was a lot at risk, and the result wasn't known until the final seconds.

Jeopardy! Tonight's champion was Adriana Harmeyer, a West Lafayette, Indiana archivist. In Final Jeopardy, she made a smart wager and played a strong game. Even though no one got the final clue right, Adriana still won because she was the most conservative with her bets.

A customer service team lead from Burbank, California, named Isaac Hirsch, had the best score going into the final round, but he lost too much money on his wager. A software developer Neilesh Vinjamuri of Lionville, Pennsylvania, was in a tie with Adriana going into Final Jeopardy, but after an all-in bet, he lost everything.

Trending

Featuring tests of general knowledge and betting abilities, Jeopardy! has been an enormously popular show on American television since 1964. There are rounds like Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. To decide the winner. The style of Jeopardy! continues to be among the most mentally taxing game shows due to its structured gameplay.

With previous champions vying for the coveted title, the Tournament of Champions ups the ante. The semi-finals were set up in tonight's episode, and Adriana is now in a better position to win.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – February 7, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The game began with the Jeopardy round, featuring categories like The Declaration of Independence, Flights of Fancy, 12-Letter Words, Landmarks, Pole, and Position.

Adriana got off to a strong start but lost momentum after missing a True Daily Double, dropping her score to zero. Neilesh maintained a steady pace, while Isaac answered the most clues correctly.

After 15 clues, the scores stood at:

Neilesh: $2,400

$2,400 Isaac: $2,000

$2,000 Adriana: $1,600

All three players remained competitive throughout the round, and by the end of it, the scores were:

Neilesh: $3,800

$3,800 Adriana: $3,400

$3,400 Isaac: $2,800

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories like Heart Worm-Ing Movies, CEOs, Poetry-Pourri, Anagrams of Each Other, Into Africa, and 10/10 Winds. Isaac found both Daily Doubles, winning a total of $5,000. Neilesh had an impressive second half, making a comeback to tie with Adriana by the end of the round.

At the end of Double Jeopardy, the scores were:

Isaac: $13,800

$13,800 Adriana: $11,400

$11,400 Neilesh: $11,400

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was European History. The clue asked about the last name used for the deposed Louis XVI during the French Revolution. The correct response was "What is Capet?", but none of the contestants got it right.

Isaac had the highest score going in but wagered $9,001 and dropped to $4,799. Neilesh, who had tied with Adriana, went all-in and ended up at $0. Adriana, on the other hand, wagered conservatively, risking only $6,000, which left her with $5,400, making her the winner of the episode.

Contestant profiles

Expand Tweet

Adriana Harmeyer – The Winner

Adriana is an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana. She played a steady game, answering 15 questions correctly with only one incorrect response in Double Jeopardy. Her strength lay in Final Jeopardy, where she made a cautious wager, allowing her to win despite missing the final clue.

Isaac Hirsch – The Risk Taker

Isaac, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, played aggressively. He found both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy and used them well to gain an advantage. However, his large wager in Final Jeopardy cost him the game, dropping him from first to second place.

Neilesh Vinjamuri – The Strategist

Neilesh, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, had a solid game but took a major risk in Final Jeopardy. He bet everything, hoping to secure a win, but lost it all. Despite playing well throughout, his all-in wager proved costly.

Jeopardy! stats and episode recap: Friday, February 7, 2025

Tonight’s game was filled with exciting twists, and here's how it all went down:

Jeopardy round

Jeopardy! kicked off with a strong start from Adriana, but a missed True Daily Double dropped her back to $0. After 15 clues, the scores were:

Neilesh: $2,400

Isaac: $2,000

Adriana: $1,600

Key stats at First Break (15 clues):

Neilesh: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Isaac: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Adriana: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Neilesh mentioned he watched a lot of movies and TV shows to prepare.

Isaac was thrilled to see a clue about The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Adriana shared she uses her winnings for her "guilt-free bubble tea fund."

After 30 clues, Neilesh led the pack, but it was still anyone's game.

Jeopardy round Final Stats

Neilesh: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

Isaac: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Adriana: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Neilesh: $3,800

Adriana: $3,400

Isaac: $2,800

Double Jeopardy round

This round saw Isaac shine, as he found both Daily Doubles and racked up $5,000. Neilesh made a strong comeback in the second half of the round, tying with Adriana going into Final Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy stats:

Isaac: 19 correct, 5 incorrect

Adriana: 15 correct, 1 incorrect

Neilesh: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after Double Jeopardy Round:

Isaac: $13,800

Adriana: $11,400

Neilesh: $11,400

Final Jeopardy

In the final round, the clue was a Triple Stumper about French dynasties. Adriana wagered conservatively, and it paid off as she correctly identified the Merovingian dynasty, securing her first win of the finals!

Final scores:

Neilesh: $11,400 – $11,400 = $0 (What Valois?)

Adriana: $11,400 – $6,000 = $5,400 (What is Merovingian?) (1 win)

Isaac: $13,800 – $9,001 = $4,799 (What is Bourbon?)

Tonight's Winner: Adriana, with a final score of $5,400!

The inaugural match of the Tournament of Champions took place tonight on Jeopardy!. Smart wagering helped Adriana Harmeyer win for the first time, while Isaac Hirsch and Neilesh Vinjamuri lost because they bet too much.

The next episodes will feature these contestants vying for even more Jeopardy! history. With two more wins required to secure the title, the competition is expected to be more intense. Adriana's lead is the beginning of an unforgettable series of games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback