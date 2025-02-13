Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 12, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is one of America's most iconic quiz shows, captivating viewers with its unique format and challenging questions. As of tonight, February 12, 2025, the much-anticipated episode is over, and the game for the evening has been decided.

Isaac Hirsch, a customer service team leader from Burbank, California, won Jeopardy! tonight— his first win, with $27,601. At the end of the night, there was a Final Jeopardy! round. Isaac came out on top, winning with the right answer.

Since its first airing, Jeopardy! has become a beloved show on American TV. Many people continue to play it because it's known for being intellectually challenging and having fast-paced gameplay. Tonight's episode lived up to the show's reputation by being exciting and having tough competition.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 12, 2025, Wednesday

The episode on February 12, 2025, featured a tense battle between three contestants: Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer. The game was filled with ups and downs, as Neilesh sought his third win to join the ranks of Jeopardy! Masters, while Isaac was aiming for his first victory. Adriana, who had already secured one win, hoped to stop Neilesh’s streak and claim the title herself.

Jeopardy! round

The first round of Jeopardy! was competitive, with Isaac Hirsch taking the lead right away. With categories like '17th Century Facts and Monogram Madness,' Isaac got all seven clues right the first time.

Neilesh came in second with $4,200, and Adriana came in third with $2,800. At the end of the round, Isaac had $7,000. It was Isaac's strong performance in this round that set him up well for Double Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy round

The exciting round of Double Jeopardy kept the game going. Isaac made a $6,000 bet when he got the second Daily Double, early in the round. This gave him a bigger lead. Neilesh quickly came back, this time getting 11 clues right and finding the third Daily Double.

Neilesh gave the wrong answer, though, which gave Isaac a bigger lead. Isaac went into Final Jeopardy with $22,200. Neilesh was in first place with $13,800, and Adriana was in second place with $2,800.

Final Jeopardy round

Final Jeopardy was in the category "European Artwork," with the clue:

"A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th-century piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived."

Both Isaac and Neilesh responded correctly, with Isaac wagering strategically to secure his first victory.

Isaac's correct response was,

"What is The Burghers of Calais?"

It brought him to $27,601, while Neilesh, with the same answer, ended with $22,201. Adriana, however, was eliminated after responding incorrectly.

Contestant profiles

Isaac Hirsch: Isaac, who was from Burbank, California, and led a customer service team, was new to the Jeopardy! stage. Even though things got off to a rough start, Isaac stayed focused and recovered to win his first race. His impressive comeback in Double Jeopardy showed his resilience and determination.

Neilesh Vinjamuri: Neilesh had been a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, and he came into the game having already won two times.

He required one more win to make it to Jeopardy! Masters— however, tonight, he came in second with $22,201. Neilesh played thoroughly, answering a lot of hard clues and doing well in the game, even though he lost.

Adriana Harmeyer: Adriana, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, already had one win against the other players.

Even in Double Jeopardy, she had a hard time keeping up with Isaac and Neilesh. Final Jeopardy contestant Adriana finished the night in third place with $0 after betting everything and giving the wrong answer.

Recap and tonight’s game stats – February 12, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: '17th Century Facts,' 'Differs By A Letter,' Monogram Madness,' 'Lounge Wear,' 'Bangers,' 'The New Yorker At 100'

Isaac Hirsch took an early lead, answering seven questions correctly with no mistakes.

took an early lead, answering seven questions correctly with no mistakes. Neilesh Vinjamuri found a Daily Double but was behind Isaac after the first break.

found a Daily Double but was behind Isaac after the first break. Adriana Harmeyer struggled slightly in the Jeopardy! round, ending the segment in third place.

First Break scores:

Isaac: $5,800

Neilesh: $2,600

Adriana: $2,400

Statistics at First Break:

Isaac: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Neilesh: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Adriana: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Post-Jeopardy round:

Isaac: 11 correct, 2 incorrect, $7,000

Neilesh: 9 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,200

Adriana: 5 correct, 1 incorrect, $2,800

Interviews:

Neilesh thanked the staff, especially Ken for correctly pronouncing his name.

thanked the staff, especially Ken for correctly pronouncing his name. Isaac expressed his gratitude to all of his teachers.

expressed his gratitude to all of his teachers. Adriana thanked her teachers, parents, and husband for their support.

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: 'Hills I Don’t Want To Die On,' 'Nonfiction,' 'Just A Little Astrophysics,' '4, 4,' 'On The Run,' 'UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage'

Isaac Hirsch found the second Daily Double early, wagering $6,000 and extending his lead.

found the second Daily Double early, wagering $6,000 and extending his lead. Neilesh Vinjamuri fought back by answering 11 questions correctly and then finding the third Daily Double.

fought back by answering 11 questions correctly and then finding the third Daily Double. An incorrect response from Neilesh in Double Jeopardy allowed Isaac to maintain his lead going into Final Jeopardy!

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Isaac: 23 correct, 2 incorrect, $22,200

Neilesh: 19 correct, 1 incorrect, $13,800

Adriana: 8 correct, 3 incorrect, $2,800

Unplayed Clues: 26 (none today)

Final Jeopardy round:

Category: 'European Artwork'

'European Artwork' Clue: "A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th-century piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived."

"A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th-century piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived." Correct Response: "What is The Burghers of Calais?"

"What is The Burghers of Calais?" Both Isaac Hirsch and Neilesh Vinjamuri responded correctly, but Isaac’s wager secured him the win.

Final scores:

Adriana: $2,800 – $2,800 = $0 (Incorrect response: "The Raft of the Medusa")

Neilesh: $13,800 + $8,401 = $22,201 (Correct response: "The Burghers of Calais")

Isaac: $22,200 + $5,401 = $27,601 (Correct response: "The Burghers of Calais")

Tonight’s winner:

Isaac Hirsch wins with $27,601, marking his first victory.

Isaac Hirsch won the episode of Jeopardy on February 12, 2025, giving him his first win and a total of $27,601. Even though Neilesh Vinjamuri did well and won $22,201, Isaac's correct answer in Final Jeopardy! helped him stay ahead.

Adriana Harmeyer, who had $2,800, was kicked off Final Jeopardy because she gave the wrong answer.

The rounds of the game were always changing, and Isaac and Neilesh both had to plan their moves in Double Jeopardy to stay ahead of the other players. The game will continue with a new champion in the next episode.

