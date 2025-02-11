Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 11, 2025, Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Jeopardy! delivered yet another exciting installment of the Tournament of Champions Finals. The stakes were high as contestants battled through the game’s rigorous rounds. With only one more chance to secure a victory, the night’s game was filled with intense competition. As the clock ticked down, all eyes were on the final results.

Neilesh Vinjamuri won tonight, making it his second win in the tournament. His performance in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy was strong, so he went into Final Jeopardy with a big lead. Even though a few of his answers were wrong, he kept up his strong performance to win and stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Fans have always loved the mix of trivia questions and high-stakes competition on Jeopardy!, a long-running game show known for being intellectually challenging. Jeopardy! is considered one of the most famous quiz shows in TV history. It requires contestants to think quickly and correctly.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: February 11, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

An exciting round of Jeopardy opened the show. There was a mix of pop culture, history, and more specialized trivia in each category. Adriana Harmeyer, who has been a contestant before, got off to a great start by dominating categories like Let Me Tell You A Story and 20th Century Notables.

She quickly found the Daily Double and went on to win the round, taking home $7,200. Neilesh Vinjamuri, who wasn't far behind, was able to earn $4,800. Isaac Hirsch, on the other hand, was having a hard time. At the break, he was down $400 and in negative territory.

Double Jeopardy round

For Neilesh Vinjamuri, the Double Jeopardy round changed everything. He bet all of his $4,800 on a crucial Daily Double (DD2) later in the round, which gave him a huge lead of $30,000.

At the same time, Adriana Harmeyer stayed in the game, but Isaac Hirsch lost on the second Daily Double and fell far behind. Finally, the round was over, and Neilesh and Adriana were tied. Neilesh was still ahead, but Isaac was far behind.

Final Jeopardy round

The last round of Jeopardy! was about Contemporary Authors. It was,

"Asked by a student about the Loch Ness Monster, she said a time portal below could allow a prehistoric creature to pass through."

"Who is Diana Gabaldon?" was the right answer.

Both Neilesh and Adriana got the answer right, but Neilesh had a huge lead and didn't have to bet anything. He ended up with $30,000, which was enough to secure his win. Isaac got a $1,300 drop in his score because his answer, Who is The Outlander Lady? was wrong.

Contestant profiles

Originally from Lionville, Pennsylvania, Neilesh Vinjamuri works as a software engineer. He went into tonight's game with a competitive edge because he had already won one game, and he quickly took advantage of how well he did in the Double Jeopardy round. It was very important for him to be able to find the Daily Double at the right time.

An archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, named Adriana Harmeyer also came into tonight's game with one win. Adriana got off to a good start and kept up her good work, but it wasn't enough to catch Neilesh. She did play well, though, and proved herself in the Tournament of Champions.

Isaac Hirsch, from Burbank, California, and the leader of a customer service team, was the underdog tonight. Isaac was sometimes very smart, like when he got the highest Coryat score in a previous game, but he had a hard time keeping up with the other contestants tonight. In spite of this, he did very well in the tournament.

Game stats for Jeopardy!– February 11, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: 20th Century Notables; Let Me Tell You A Story; Utensils; Hodgepodge; Competition Shows; Fill Out The “NDA”

20th Century Notables; Let Me Tell You A Story; Utensils; Hodgepodge; Competition Shows; Fill Out The “NDA” Daily Double: Adriana found the Daily Double immediately

Scores after 15 clues:

Adriana: $5,400

$5,400 Neilesh: $2,600

$2,600 Isaac: -$400

Statistics at the First Break (15 clues):

Adriana: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

6 correct, 0 incorrect Neilesh: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

5 correct, 0 incorrect Isaac: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Statistics after the Jeopardy! Round (30 clues):

Adriana: 11 correct, 0 incorrect

11 correct, 0 incorrect Neilesh: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

10 correct, 0 incorrect Isaac: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Adriana: $7,200

$7,200 Neilesh: $4,800

$4,800 Isaac: $2,800

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Bridges; Actors & Actresses; Under The Microscope; American Government; Them’s Fighting Words; Meyer Schusser, Irascible Refugee Composer Of Golden Age Hollywood

Bridges; Actors & Actresses; Under The Microscope; American Government; Them’s Fighting Words; Meyer Schusser, Irascible Refugee Composer Of Golden Age Hollywood Daily Double: Neilesh found DD2 late in this Jeopardy! round and wagered a massive True Daily Double, boosting his score significantly

Statistics after the Double Jeopardy round:

Neilesh: 20 correct, 1 incorrect

20 correct, 1 incorrect Adriana: 20 correct, 1 incorrect

20 correct, 1 incorrect Isaac: 14 correct, 5 incorrect

14 correct, 5 incorrect Total Number of Unplayed Clues this Season: 26 (0 today)

Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:

Neilesh: $30,000

$30,000 Adriana: $14,000

$14,000 Isaac: $1,600

Final Jeopardy round:

Isaac: $1,600 – $300 = $1,300 (Incorrect response: "Who is The Outlander Lady?")

$1,600 – $300 = (Incorrect response: "Who is The Outlander Lady?") Adriana: $14,000 + $0 = $14,000 (Correct response: "Who is Gabaldon?")

$14,000 + $0 = (Correct response: "Who is Gabaldon?") Neilesh: $30,000 – $0 = $30,000 (Correct response: "Who is Unsure") (2 wins)

Neilesh Vinjamuri's skill and strategy were on full display in the Jeopardy! episode on February 11, 2025. He is still making progress in the Tournament of Champions Finals with his second win.

From Adriana's early lead to Neilesh's tactical mastery in the Double Jeopardy round, tonight's game had a lot of great plays. Isaac Hirsch lost, but it has been a great path for him in the tournament. Fans can't wait for tomorrow's episode of Jeopardy! to find out who will be the next champion as the competition heats up. As the Tournament of Champions gets closer to its end, the stakes stay high.

