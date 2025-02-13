Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 13, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy!, the iconic quiz show known for its fast-paced intellectual challenges, had a fierce battle tonight in the Tournament of Champions. On February 13, 2025, the competition came to a thrilling conclusion, with Neilesh Vinjamuri emerging victorious, securing a grand prize of $250,000.

In the final round, Neilesh had a big lead over his opponents, Isaac Hirsch ($7,800) and Adriana Harmeyer ($10,400). He had a total of $13,600. Everyone correctly answered the final Jeopardy question in the Greek Mythology category, "Who is Argus?." But Neilesh, who had too much of a lead, won. Isaac and Adriana came in second and third, respectively.

Jeopardy! has a long history of exciting games, and this one was no different. The Tournament of Champions had a lot at stake, and the end was very exciting, with Neilesh being declared the winner.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Jeopardy! episode highlights: February 13, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! round

That Happened in 2024, 2-Word Cities, Your Stock Is Climbing, 20th Century Bookshelf, Recent Horror Movies, and Mathematical Overlaps were some of the categories on the February 13, 2025, Jeopardy! Finale.

Naresh quickly doubled his money early in this round by taking advantage of a Daily Double. They were all tied at $2,200 at the first break. Adriana was slightly behind with $1,200.

By the end of the round, Neilesh had earned $6,600 (11 right answers and two wrong ones). Following closely behind were Isaac and Adriana, who each brought in $3,400.

Double Jeopardy! round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories included Civil War Places, Art For Art's Sake, Addresses, Furnishing Some Furniture, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and Words With Interest.

Neilesh's gameplay was tested during the round, as he missed a Daily Double. However, he recovered when Adriana mispronounced the name of the actress who played the mother's character in How I Met Your Mother. This gave Neilesh a slight edge heading into the final round.

At the end of Double Jeopardy, Neilesh led with $13,600, followed by Adriana at $10,400 and Isaac at $7,800.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was Greek Mythology, and the clue read:

"Panoptes, meaning all-seeing, was the byname of this legendary figure, slain by Hermes while standing guard over Io."

All three contestants correctly answered, "Who is Argus?" but Neilesh's substantial lead carried him to the win. Isaac ended with $15,500, Adriana with $16,400, and Neilesh claimed the championship with a final score of $20,801.

Contestant profiles

Expand Tweet

Neilesh Vinjamuri: From Lionville, Pennsylvania, Neilesh Vinjamuri works as a software engineer. With two wins already, Neilesh was a strong contender going into the final of the Tournament of Champions.

Neelesh, who is known for being able to think quickly, doubled his winnings on a Daily Double and stayed ahead the whole game. He likes to hike near Valley Forge while listening to audiobooks, which he talked about in the interviews before the game.

Isaac Hirsch: Isaac Hirsch is a customer support team lead from Burbank, California. This was Isaac's second appearance on the show, having won his previous game. Isaac played a competitive game and showed determination in catching up to his rivals, though he ultimately finished in second place with a total of $15,500.

Adriana Harmeyer: Archivist Adriana Harmeyer is from West Lafayette, Indiana. Prior to this episode, Adriana had also already won one game. Her knowledge was good throughout the game, but she had trouble with a few important questions, especially in the Double Jeopardy round. Finishing in third place with $16,400, she just missed winning in the end.

Insights into Jeopardy!

The game tonight showed that Jeopardy! is a unique mix of skill, strategy, and luck. Contestants like Neilesh can show not only how much they know but also how well they can use Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy to make important choices.

One of the main things that makes Jeopardy! different from other quiz shows is the strategic nature of betting, especially in the last few minutes.

The format of Jeopardy! stays the same while also changing. Every episode has new clues that make the game more difficult for both contestants and viewers. It's not a surprise that Jeopardy! has been a mainstay of TV trivia for decades—it has clear categories and tough questions.

Tonight's game stats:

Expand Tweet

Jeopardy! round:

Categories:

That Happened In 2024

2-Word Cities

Your Stock Is Climbing

20th Century Bookshelf

Recent Horror Movies

Mathematical Overlaps

Key events:

Neilesh doubled up through the Daily Double.

doubled up through the Daily Double. Isaac , Neilesh , and Adriana all had at least one incorrect response during the round.

, , and all had at least one incorrect response during the round. After 15 clues, all contestants were tied in a close battle, with Isaac and Neilesh both at $2,200 and Adriana at $1,200.

Statistics at the First break (15 Clues):

Neilesh: 3 correct, 2 incorrect

3 correct, 2 incorrect Isaac: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

5 correct, 2 incorrect Adriana: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Today's interviews:

Neilesh enjoys hiking near Valley Forge and listening to audiobooks.

enjoys hiking near Valley Forge and listening to audiobooks. Isaac claims to have been "the worst barista that's ever lived."

claims to have been "the worst barista that's ever lived." Adriana fondly recalls a childhood memory involving a "50 U.S. states" placement.

Neilesh's performance:

He picked up 8 correct responses in this segment, securing a solid lead into the second break.

Statistics after Jeopardy Round:

Neilesh: 11 correct, 2 incorrect

11 correct, 2 incorrect Isaac: 8 correct, 4 incorrect

8 correct, 4 incorrect Adriana: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Neilesh: $6,600

$6,600 Isaac: $3,400

$3,400 Adriana: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Civil War Places

Art For Art's Sake

Addresses

Furnishing Some Furniture

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Words With Interest

Key events:

Adriana doubled up through Daily Double 2.

doubled up through Daily Double 2. Neilesh got Daily Double 3 incorrect but managed to recover.

got Daily Double 3 incorrect but managed to recover. Neilesh benefitted when Adriana mispronounced the name of the actress who portrayed the mother in How I Met Your Mother, allowing him to extend his lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Neilesh: 23 correct, 3 incorrect

23 correct, 3 incorrect Adriana: 16 correct, 5 incorrect

16 correct, 5 incorrect Isaac: 13 correct, 5 incorrect

13 correct, 5 incorrect Total Number of Unplayed Clues This Season: 26 (None today)

Scores going into Final:

Neilesh: $13,600

$13,600 Adriana: $10,400

$10,400 Isaac: $7,800

Final Jeopardy round:

Everyone was correct in the Final, which made Neilesh the Tournament of Champions winner.

Tonight's results:

Isaac : $7,800 + $7,700 = $15,500 (Who is Argus?) (Prize: $75,000)

: $7,800 + $7,700 = (Who is Argus?) (Prize: $75,000) Adriana : $10,400 + $6,000 = $16,400 (Who is Argus?) (Prize: $75,000)

: $10,400 + $6,000 = (Who is Argus?) (Prize: $75,000) Neilesh: $13,600 + $7,201 = $20,801 (Who is Argos?) (Prize: 3 wins, $250,000)

Final placement and winner:

Neilesh is crowned the Tournament of Champions winner with a total of $250,000 after a thrilling competition.

The final episode of Jeopardy! on February 13, 2025, was an exciting end to the Tournament of Champions. Neilesh Vinjamuri won the $250K prize due to his smartness and strategic play. Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer were very good competitors, but Neilesh had a huge lead going into the final round that could not be taken away.

The episode, as always, showed how Jeopardy!'s unique mix of skill, strategy, and intellectual challenge continues to captivate viewers all over the world. Neilesh has been a champion for a very long time, and tonight's win cements his place in Jeopardy! history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback