Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 20, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! fans were in for an exciting episode on Thursday, February 20, 2025. With the quarterfinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament continued, and three contestants were ready to compete to move closer to the semifinals. The tension was high as the game progressed, especially with some familiar faces from past tournaments.

The game ended, and Raymond Goslow won, securing his semifinal spot. He gave the right answer to the Final Jeopardy question and won a lot of money. Wayne Raymond had to beat Troy Meyer and Jackie Kelly, both skilled contestants with their notable achievements.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: February 20, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

In the Jeopardy round, the contestants faced a mix of categories, including Asian Geography, Movies With Champions, and Baby & Toddler Products. Raymond Goslow took the early lead, answering eight clues correctly without any mistakes.

Troy Meyer, a fan favorite, found the Daily Double and doubled his winnings. At the break, both Raymond and Troy were tied with $5,600, while Jackie Kelly trailed with $400.

Double Jeopardy round

There were categories like Posters, Health & Medicine, and Surprise! Shakespeare! in the Double Jeopardy round. Jack and Raymond found the Daily Doubles, which made the round very exciting. Jackie played hard and got a True Daily Double, which put her back in the running. On the other hand, Raymond won $5,000 on his Daily Double, giving him a big lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Final Jeopardy Round

The final Jeopardy question was about The Southwest, and the right answer was "What is Albuquerque, New Mexico?" Both Raymond and Troy gave correct answers, but Raymond's strong play throughout the game gave him a clear win with a score of $39,601. Troy won $27,401 in the end, while Jackie lost all her money when she gave the wrong answer.

Contestant profiles

Jackie Kelly: Jackie is from Philadelphia and works as a developer. She is well known on Jeopardy! following her four-time victory in season 38. She has a long and impressive history that includes doing well in the 30th Tournament of Champions. But Jackie couldn't quite catch up in today's game, even though she got off to a good start.

Troy Meyer: Troy is a music executive from Cleveland who has always done well on Jeopardy! He won six times and made it to the title match of the 31st Tournament of Champions. Fans were excited to see if Troy would keep his winning streak going, but in the end, Raymond took the win today.

Raymond Goslow: Raymond is a library technology consultant from Marietta, Georgia. He did very well in the 2022 primetime college tournament, coming in second place. He was a strong contender because he played carefully and thought quickly, and his correct answer on Final Jeopardy helped him win.

Jeopardy! recap and overview of the episode: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Here’s a quick recap of the Thursday, February 20, 2025 Jeopardy! game:

Jeopardy round highlights:

Categories : Asian Geography, Movies with Champions, Baby & Toddler Products, Political Lingo, A Dual Meaning, Seems Like Old Times.

: Asian Geography, Movies with Champions, Baby & Toddler Products, Political Lingo, A Dual Meaning, Seems Like Old Times. Raymond : 8 correct, 0 incorrect.

: 8 correct, 0 incorrect. Troy : 4 correct, 0 incorrect (found the Daily Double and doubled up).

: 4 correct, 0 incorrect (found the Daily Double and doubled up). Jackie : 2 correct, 1 incorrect.

: 2 correct, 1 incorrect. At the break: Troy and Raymond were tied with $5,600 each, while Jackie had $400.

Interviews:

Jackie : Remembered to smile during her audition.

: Remembered to smile during her audition. Troy : Named his child Dolores (instead of Kenderella).

: Named his child Dolores (instead of Kenderella). Raymond: A homeowner thanks to his winnings.

Jeopardy! Round Scores:

Troy : $7,400 (10 correct, 2 incorrect).

: $7,400 (10 correct, 2 incorrect). Raymond : $7,400 (12 correct, 0 incorrect).

: $7,400 (12 correct, 0 incorrect). Jackie: $1,600 (5 correct, 1 incorrect).

Double Jeopardy round highlights:

Categories : Posters, Health & Medicine, 10-Letter Words, Your Charity Awaits, That’s My Sister, Surprise! Shakespeare!

: Posters, Health & Medicine, 10-Letter Words, Your Charity Awaits, That’s My Sister, Surprise! Shakespeare! No Triple Stumpers in this round.

Jackie : Found a True Daily Double, bringing her back into contention.

: Found a True Daily Double, bringing her back into contention. Raymond: Found DD3 and earned $5,000, which helped him lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy Scores:

Raymond : $25,200 (23 correct, 1 incorrect).

: $25,200 (23 correct, 1 incorrect). Troy : $19,800 (20 correct, 3 incorrect).

: $19,800 (20 correct, 3 incorrect). Jackie: $13,200 (14 correct, 1 incorrect).

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Raymond : $25,200.

: $25,200. Troy : $19,800.

: $19,800. Jackie: $13,200.

Final Jeopardy results:

Raymond : Correct, wagered $14,401, finished with $39,601 (Advances to the semifinals).

: Correct, wagered $14,401, finished with (Advances to the semifinals). Troy : Correct, wagered $7,601, finished with $27,401 .

: Correct, wagered $7,601, finished with . Jackie: Incorrect, finished with $0.

Tonight's Results:

Raymond : $39,601 (Semi-Finalist).

: (Semi-Finalist). Troy : $27,401 .

: . Jackie: $0.

Raymond Goslow won Jeopardy! tonight, February 20, 2025, and will now play in the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. Even though Troy Meyer and Jackie Kelly were tough competitors, Raymond's strong performance in the Final Jeopardy round made sure he won. Fans are excited about what's to come in the tournament because of his win, which shows how good he is.

