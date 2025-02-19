Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 19, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! fans had the 118th game from season 41 on February 19, 2025, Wednesday. The episode featured the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament quarterfinal, a highly competitive matchup between three skilled contestants.

Ad

Emily Sands, Jonathan Fisher, and Rachael Schwartz all came prepared for the tough challenge. As the night unfolded, the trio displayed their vast knowledge across multiple categories, but only one contestant would leave victorious.

Emily Sands, a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota, won the February 19, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! Emily's smart betting in the last few minutes helped her win the whole $10,000. She made it to the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament with this win.

Ad

Trending

The intellectual challenges and exciting moments on Jeopardy! keep viewers hooked. This series has become a part of American television due to its format and interesting structure.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 19, 2025, Wednesday

Ad

Three contestants—Rachael Schwartz, Jonathan Fisher, and Emily Sands—made tonight's Jeopardy! more interesting. Early on, the tone was set by Rachael Schwartz pulling ahead by precisely answering the Daily Double.

Jonathan Fisher caught right away, and the game was close. Emily Sands also provided strong responses, but the competition was fierce and Rachael led the Jeopardy round closely followed by Jonathan and Emily.

Jeopardy round

The first Jeopardy! round consisted of categories like Authors Not Authoring, Classical Music, and Liquor Is Quicker. Rachael Schwartz made an early impression with her quick response to the Daily Double, but Jonathan Fisher’s strong performance kept him in contention. The scores after the Jeopardy round were:

Ad

Rachael Schwartz: $3,200

Jonathan Fisher: $2,800

Emily Sands: $2,200

Despite a few incorrect responses from Jonathan and Emily, Rachael maintained her lead, having answered six clues correctly with no errors in the first round of Jeopardy!

Double Jeopardy round

The stakes went up in the Double Jeopardy round. The contestants were put into groups like Broadway and The ABCs of Architecture. Emily and Jonathan both had the chance to hit the Daily Doubles, but Emily bet everything on hers.

Ad

But Jonathan didn't want to take a big chance, so he left $2,000 on the table. Emily had the most money at the end of the Double Jeopardy round, with $14,000. Jonathan was in second place with $12,400, and Rachael was third with $6,000.

Final Jeopardy round

In the category The Ancients Speak, the final Jeopardy clue was, "He wrote, 'I must make the founder of lovely & famous Athens the counterpart…to the father of…glorious Rome'." "Who is Plutarch?" was the right answer. With a final score of $14,000, Emily Sands advanced to the semifinals despite the fact that all three competitors tried. Sands chose to wager $0 and answered correctly.

Ad

Contestant profiles

Ad

Emily Sands: Emily Sands is a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota. During the Final Jeopardy round, she showed strategic thinking. Her decision to look at the situation and decide what to do was what won her the game.

Jonathan Fisher: Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida, revealed his expertise in different subjects. He had a few wrong answers, but overall, he did well enough to stay close to Emily during the game.

Ad

Rachael Schwartz: Rachel Schwartz is a scientist from Berkeley, California, and she brought her very smart mind to the game. In the Jeopardy round, she did very well, but in the Double Jeopardy round, she fell behind. She got off to a good start, but in the end, she couldn't catch up.

The show's format

The format of Jeopardy! is a unique mix of strategy and knowledge. When it comes to betting in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, contestants need to be able to balance their knowledge of facts with the ability to think critically.

Ad

The format of the show encourages contestants and viewers to think quickly under pressure, which makes the experience interesting for everyone. In the final round, even the smallest wager can make a big difference in the standings, as fans watched in tonight's episode.

Game recap and tonight's Jeopardy! stats – February 19, 2025

Ad

Jeopardy round Highlights:

Categories: Authors Not Authoring, Let’s Play Sports, Classical Music, Liquor Is Quicker, Lack of Energy, I’m “Dragon” Today

Rachael Schwartz took an early lead by answering the Daily Double correctly.

took an early lead by answering the correctly. Jonathan Fisher battled back to tie the game after the interviews.

battled back to tie the game after the interviews. After 15 clues, the scores were tied between Jonathan and Rachael at $2,400, with Emily Sands at $2,000.

Statistics at the First Break (15 clues):

Jonathan: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Rachael: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Emily: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Ad

Jeopardy round recap:

Rachael led with 6 correct answers and no incorrect responses, ending with $3,200.

led with 6 correct answers and no incorrect responses, ending with $3,200. Jonathan had 8 correct answers but 3 incorrect, with $2,800.

had 8 correct answers but 3 incorrect, with $2,800. Emily answered 9 clues correctly and 3 incorrectly, landing at $2,200.

Double Jeopardy round Highlights:

Categories: The ABCs of Architecture, Broadway, Receding Heir-Lines, Tough Vocab, The Elements, Island Mountains

Emily Sands and Jonathan Fisher were the only players to reach the Daily Doubles.

and were the only players to reach the Daily Doubles. Emily went all-in, while Jonathan chose not to bet, leaving $2,000 unbet.

went all-in, while Jonathan chose not to bet, leaving $2,000 unbet. Emily led after this round, with $14,000, followed by Jonathan with $12,400 and Rachael at $6,000.

Ad

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Emily Sands : 20 correct, 4 incorrect, $14,000

: 20 correct, 4 incorrect, $14,000 Jonathan Fisher : 19 correct, 6 incorrect, $12,400

: 19 correct, 6 incorrect, $12,400 Rachael Schwartz : 8 correct, 0 incorrect, $6,000

: 8 correct, 0 incorrect, $6,000 Unplayed Clues: 26 (none today)

Final Jeopardy round:

The category was, The Ancients Speak, with the clue: "He wrote, ‘I must make the founder of lovely & famous Athens the counterpart…to the father of…glorious Rome.’"

Emily Sands bet $0, knowing that Jonathan Fisher would likely make a smaller bet, allowing her to maintain her lead.

bet $0, knowing that would likely make a smaller bet, allowing her to maintain her lead. This round was a Triple Stumper as all contestants gave incorrect responses.

as all contestants gave incorrect responses. Jonathan bet $399 and answered incorrectly, ending with $12,001.

bet $399 and answered incorrectly, ending with $12,001. Rachael bet $5,000 and answered incorrectly, finishing with $1,000.

bet $5,000 and answered incorrectly, finishing with $1,000. Emily Sands advanced to the semifinal as the winner with $14,000, having made no bet in the final round.

Ad

Tonight’s Results:

Rachael Schwartz : $6,000 – $5,000 = $1,000 (Incorrect response: "Who is Herodotus?")

: $6,000 – $5,000 = $1,000 (Incorrect response: "Who is Herodotus?") Jonathan Fisher : $12,400 – $399 = $12,001 (Incorrect response: "Who is Virgil?")

: $12,400 – $399 = $12,001 (Incorrect response: "Who is Virgil?") Emily Sands: $14,000 – $0 = $14,000 (Winner, correct response: "Who is Plutarch?") – Advancing to the Semifinals.

Emily Sands won the February 19, 2025 Jeopardy! episode. She advanced to the semifinal of the Invitational Tournament after an intriguing game. Her calculated Final Jeopardy betting style distinguished her rivals, Jonathan Fisher and Rachael Schwartz.

This episode revealed once more why Jeopardy! is still a cherished tradition on American television—a game with lots of turns. Emily's victory acts as proof of the need for knowledge and strategy, which retains the audience of the show an interesting experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback