Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 14, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! fans were treated to an exciting episode tonight, February 14, 2025, where the competition heated up as three contestants went head-to-head in a battle of wits. As always, the stakes were high, with each player vying for a chance to secure the win. With the thrilling progression of the rounds, tonight’s game delivered a nail-biting conclusion that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

With a bold wager in the Final Jeopardy round, Drew Basile emerged as the winner of tonight's Jeopardy! episode. Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer put up a neck-to-neck competition, but Drew's audacious betting approach paid off and he ended with a final score of $38,400. Particularly in the Double Jeopardy round, where Drew made a comeback by wagering large and offering his top spot, his performance was outstanding.

Jeopardy! has been a trustworthy name for American TV for a long time, known for its unique format and deep questions. Since its premiere in 1964, the show has become a favorite among trivia fans.

Contestants come from all walks of life and compete for big cash prizes. Tonight's episode was another great example of how the show can make every game a mix of knowledge, strategy, and suspense.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 14, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The episode of Jeopardy! on February 14, 2025, had all the elements of a fun game show. The competing people were Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, and Drew Basile. At the start of the game, there were different categories, such as Give Me Some Backup, Sounds Like An Actor's Name, and They Drive On The Left Side Of The Road.

The best part of the night began with the Jeopardy! round. With a score of $3,600 from 8 correct answers, Isaac Hirsch was in the lead right away. Adriana Harmeyer had $2,400 and Drew Basile was in third place with $1,600. In the Jeopardy! round, the categories were varied, and the players were smart. After 15 clues, Isaac was in the lead.

At the first break, Isaac was ahead, Adriana was in second, and Drew was a little behind. However, the game wasn't over yet. As usual, the Jeopardy! round was just the start of a tough competition.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, Drew Basile gave it his all and won. Drew took advantage of the True Daily Double chances by giving the right answer, which sent him from third to first place. Drew had the best score of $19,200 at the end of the Double Jeopardy! round. Isaac was in second place with $15,000, and Adriana was in third place with $10,800.

There were a variety of language, pop culture, and religious questions in the Double Jeopardy round, with categories like Conversational Esperanto, Sports Movies, and Anagrammed Bible People.

Final Jeopardy round

The last round of Jeopardy! was about mythology, and the clue was based on a historical map made by the Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator. The right answer was Who is Atlas?. All three contestants got the answer to the Final Jeopardy clue right, but Drew's risky bet of all his winnings put him ahead and gave him the win.

Drew put an extra $19,200 on top of his score, making it a total of $38,400. Both Isaac and Adriana made smart bets, but Drew's big bet put him ahead.

Contestant profiles

Tonight's contestants were Drew Basile, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer.

Drew Basile: A graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, Drew exhibited sharp knowledge and strategic wagering. His risk-taking in the Final Jeopardy! round paid off, securing him the win.

Isaac Hirsch: A customer support team lead from Burbank, California, Isaac showed strong performance throughout the game. Despite early missteps, he remained a strong competitor and ended the game with $21,600.

Adriana Harmeyer: An archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Adriana was steady throughout the game. She made some key correct answers but couldn’t quite catch up to her opponents by the end.

Jeopardy Game Recap – February 14, 2025

Jeopardy Round

Categories : Sounds Like An Actor’s Name, They Drive On The Left Side Of The Road, Newspaper Terms, “Ime” On It, The Vice Presidency: America Decides, Give Me Some Backup

: Sounds Like An Actor’s Name, They Drive On The Left Side Of The Road, Newspaper Terms, “Ime” On It, The Vice Presidency: America Decides, Give Me Some Backup Performance :

: Isaac dominated with 8 correct answers but missed the Daily Double.

Adriana had 4 correct and missed the Daily Double.

Drew had 2 correct and no incorrect answers at the first break.

Statistics after Jeopardy Round (15 clues):

Isaac: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Adriana: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Drew: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Isaac: $3,600

Adriana: $2,400

Drew: $1,600

Jeopardy round performance after 30 clues:

Isaac: 16 correct, 2 incorrect

Adriana: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Drew: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Isaac: $8,200

Adriana: $3,200

Drew: $3,000

Double Jeopardy round

Categories : Conversational Esperanto, Bird “E”s, Authors & Their Characters, Sports Movies, Anagrammed Bible People, Let’s Talk About 6

: Conversational Esperanto, Bird “E”s, Authors & Their Characters, Sports Movies, Anagrammed Bible People, Let’s Talk About 6 Performance :

: Drew turned the tide with two successful Daily Doubles, jumping from third to first place.

Isaac and Adriana both continued to perform well but couldn't overtake Drew.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Drew: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Isaac: 26 correct, 4 incorrect

Adriana: 15 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Drew: $19,200

Isaac: $15,000

Adriana: $10,800

Final Jeopardy

Category: Mythology

Drew went all-in , securing his win.

, securing his win. Isaac wagered strategically, but Drew’s aggressive betting sealed the victory.

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Adriana: $10,800 + $10,000 = $20,800

Isaac: $15,000 + $6,600 = $21,600

Drew: $19,200 + $19,200 = $38,400 (Winner)

Tonight’s Winner: Drew, with a final score of $38,400

On February 14, 2025, the intriguing episode of Jeopardy! had Drew Basile as the winner after making a risky bet in the Final Jeopardy round. Even though Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer did well, Drew's brave strategy helped him win, which was very impressive.

The episode showed both how knowledgeable the contestants are and how strategic Jeopardy! is, resulting in it being such a fun and unique game. Like always, the show keeps people interested with its mix of trivia and suspense.

