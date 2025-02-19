Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The popular game show Jeopardy! will return with a brand-new episode on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The episode will be another exciting round of the ongoing Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, which is currently in the midst of its quarter-finals.

Ad

The first two rounds took place earlier this week, and it will continue with three new contestants tonight. The next week of the game show will also follow up on this tournament before it returns to its regular play.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Emily Sands, a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota, will face off against Rachael Schwartz, a scientist from Berkeley, California, and Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. All three of the contestants have an excellent track record, and it should lead to a very close round. Ahead of the round, it is impossible to predict who could come out on top.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! began its run in the early 1960s, and since then, it has continuously entertained fans around the globe with its offbeat format. Its engaging nature has also attracted millions of viewers over the years.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Despite being decades old, the game show remains strictly rooted in popular culture even now. Moreover, the popularity of the show has only grown in recent years. This is primarily because of the final round of the show.

Ad

The show's final round has intriguing elements that set it apart, including viewer participation. Viewers can take part in the game by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs. While this has become a common practice, it remains a lengthy process. Therefore, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 19, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He wrote, 'I must make the founder of lovely & famous Athens the counterpart…to the father of…glorious Rome'"

This question is from the category "The Ancients Speak." This is a very captivating topic and one that does not frequent the game show.

Participants are provided with a solution in the final round, and they have to figure out the question. This adds a layer of intrigue to the show.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The clue and solution to the final round's question read as follows.

Clue: He wrote, "I must make the founder of lovely & famous Athens the counterpart…to the father of…glorious Rome"

Solution: Plutarch.

Greek Middle Platonist philosopher and historian Plutarch wrote about 46 famous Greeks and Romans in his work Parallel Lives. He paired them into 23 groups, with the first group being Romulus and Theseus.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Emily Sands, a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota, Rachael Schwartz, a scientist from Berkeley, California, and Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback