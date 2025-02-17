Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 17, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 17, 2025, bringing forth the first game of the 2nd Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. In this tournament, we see 27 contestants from the various decades of the game show. This two-week event is also a part of the post-season festivities of this year's Jeopardy!. With the conclusion of the Tournament of Champions, this will add another layer of excitement to the game show.

In the upcoming round, Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York, New York, will face off against Hannah Wilson, a yarn store owner from Chicago, Illinois, and Doug Molitor, a novelist originally from Altadena, California. All three of the players have incredible resumes and have been important parts of the game show over the years. However, going into this round, Amodio perhaps has the best odds in his favor.

The final round has many intriguing elements to make it stand out from the rest. This includes the ability to allow viewers to participate in the game show. They can do so by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs. This has become a common practice for all the fans of the game show.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 17, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Still around today, this strep infection that causes a rash has terrible effects in “Little Women” & “Little Town on the Prairie”."

This question is from the category "Literature & Sickness." This is a very unique topic and one very fitting for such an important game. It should be an exciting watch.

In the final round, participants have to guess the question after being given a solution. This adds to the intrigue of the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 10, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's finale read as follows:

Solution: Scarlet Fever.

One of the leading causes of death back in the 19th century, especially among children, Scarlet Fever has been a recurring theme in many works of literature from that time, including Little Women and Little Town on the Prairie.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 17, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York, New York; Hannah Wilson, a yarn store owner from Chicago, Illinois; and Doug Molitor, a novelist originally from Altadena, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

