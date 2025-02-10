Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 10, 2025

Jeopardy!, one of the most popular game shows currently on American television, is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 10, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's latest season. The show is currently underway with the Tournament of Champions final, making it a thrilling time for its fans. While the finals already kicked off on Friday, as most fans know, the winner will have to win at least three games. Today, we will see the second game of the championship play out.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, will play each other for the second time in a row. Adriana Harmeyer has already taken home a win and another win today could seriously give her a huge edge over the other two. However, no one will shy away from a serious contest in this round.

First airing in 1964, Jeopardy! is one of the oldest running-game shows in the history of television. Since it first aired, the show has continued to amaze fans across the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature. With this, it has also built a loyal fanbase that stretches across the world. The final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it a step above many other game shows. One such element is the ability the show gives to its viewers to engage in the game themselves, by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as this remains a complex procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 10, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the famed game show reads:

"Robert E. Lee’s victory at Chancellorsville has been likened to this Greek’s victory at Asculum in 279 B.C."

This question is from the category "Men of War." This is certainly a very interesting topic and one that we haven't seen in a while.

In the final round of the show, participants have to answer with the question after being provided with the solution, which adds a layer of intrigue to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 10, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's finale read as follows:

Solution: Pyrrhus.

The Battle of Chancellorsville, one of the major battles in the American Civil War, has been termed a "Pyrrhic victory" because the Confederate General was mortally wounded by friendly fire. The term originally comes from the Battle of Asculum.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 10, 2025

The contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

