Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, bringing back another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season, which happens to be at its most interesting junction right now. Yes, we are in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions, which is headed towards its more interesting phases. The second semi-final of the game show will also feature some of the best contestants from the show's past year.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, will face off against Mark Fitzpatrick, a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, and Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The three contestants have all proven themselves in the previous games they played and it is extremely hard to separate them ahead of the round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then remained one of the best-performing shows in the world. The primary reasons for the game show's appeal are its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have come to define the show over the decades. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key part in this.

Trending

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as it remains a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 5, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The first man to observe bacteria & protozoa had a name containing the Dutch word for this much bigger creature."

This question is from the category "Scientists’ Names." This is among the more common trivia topics and many would be familiar with it too.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds a layer of intrigue to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The first man to observe bacteria & protozoa had a name containing the Dutch word for this much bigger creature.

Solution: A lion.

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was the first man to observe bacteria & protozoa under a microscope that he designed. His name contains "Leeuw," which is the Dutch word for lion.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, Mark Fitzpatrick, a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, and Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback