Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from its ongoing Tournament of Champions. As most fans know, this is the most coveted event of the year and this is perhaps the most fun time to catch this show. This upcoming round is more exciting as it will kickstart the semi-final round of the Tournament of Champions. This means that the stakes will be higher and things will be much more competitive.

In the game show's upcoming round, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, will face off against Ryan Manton, a systems administrator from Columbus, Ohio, and Will Wallace, a game design director from Austin, Texas. All three contestants have had a great run-up to this point, and it is extremely hard to decide who would have the upper hand. Adriana Harmeyer perhaps has the best record but it is anyone's guess who would make it to the next round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has remained one of the most popular television shows. Over the decades, it has established itself as the finest in its genre, primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key role in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out including viewers participating in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this remains a complicated process, we have compiled highlights of the upcoming episode.

February 4, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"About 80 miles from Vladivostok, its 11-mile land border with Russia is the shortest of that country’s 14 neighbors."

This question is from the category "Countries of the World." This is among the most common topics in the game show. It should come as no big surprise to the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: North Korea.

Russia’s shortest border is with North Korea. The countries are connected by a rail bridge over the Tumen River.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

