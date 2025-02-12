Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

As things have started heating up beyond comprehension, we prepare for another episode of Jeopardy!, where we will continue witnessing the finale of the Tournament of Champions. In the episode, which premieres on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the popular American game show will return with the fourth game in the finale, and one of the contestants is very close to taking it home now. This also means that the other two will try their best to stop it from happening. There is a lot to unfold in the upcoming round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, who has a single win to her name, will play against Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, who is edging towards a victory with two wins to his name, and Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, who remains winless after four games. If Neilesh manages to win tonight, it will end the finale. The odds are in his favor.

Jeopardy! began airing in the early 1960s and has never been out of fashion since. The game show has continued attracting hoards of fans from across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have remained consistent even today.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has remained a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

February 12, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th c. piece seem resigned to death, but in the end they survived."

This question is from the category "European Artwork." While it is common to encounter this in trivia circles, it has appeared in Jeopardy! after quite a long time.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th c. piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived.

Solution: The Burghers of Calais.

The Burghers of Calais is a sculpture by Auguste Rodin, depicting the Battle of Crécy. Edward offered to spare the city if six of the leaders surrendered, but later, he spared them all with persuasion from his wife.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy

