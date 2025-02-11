Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Jeopardy!, one of the most popular game shows in American history, is ready to air its latest episode on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, bringing forth another round from its most exciting contest, the Tournament of Champions. Moreover, the famed ToC is in its finale now, with three contestants battling it out for the ultimate prize. The finale kickstarted on Friday and will go on till one of the contestants manages to win three games. So far, there are two contestants with a single win each.

In the upcoming round, Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, will face off against Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana. Both Adriana and Neilesh have managed to win a single game. This gives them an edge over Isaac, who is yet to make his mark on the finale. Perhaps Isaac will be more determined to grab a victory now.

Trending

The final round has many elements that play in its favor. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can take part in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 11, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Today's question for the final Jeopardy! reads:

"Asked by a student about the Loch Ness Monster, she said a time portal below could allow a prehistoric creature to pass through."

This question is from the category "Contemporary Authors." Of course, this is among the more common topics that come in the show, but it is still worthy of a finale.

In the final round, participants answer to a solution with a question. This adds a unique flavor to the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Asked by a student about the Loch Ness Monster, she said a time portal below could allow a prehistoric creature to pass through.

Solution: Diana Gabaldon.

Diana Gabaldon wrote Outlander, which was also adapted into a TV series later, where it was implied that a time portal could allow the Loch Ness Monster to pass through.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana; Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California; and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback