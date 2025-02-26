HasanAbi seemingly calls Ethan Klein a "racist," goes off at xQc for agreeing with his content nuke video

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has seemingly called Ethan Klein a "racist" amid their ongoing feud. On February 26, 2025, several clips from his recent Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X. In one of them, Hasan responded to Ethan Klein's statement, in which the latter claimed that the former had called him a "racist."

While claiming that there is "plenty of evidence" to support what the H3 Podcast host allegedly said, HasanAbi remarked:

"Wait, I'm not... okay, first of all, I don't think I need to accuse Ethan Klein of being racist. I think there's plenty f**king evidence to show that, you know, you have said and done a lot of racist s**t, big dog. You are currently defending an apartheid state that is doing genocide by attacking every f**king pro-Palestinian content creator."

The Turkish-American personality also insinuated that Klein allegedly used the N-word:

"That in of itself, before we get to the f**king N-word compilation, which by the way, ironically, he used, like, my bro tips videos to be like, 'The gloves are off, dude.' There is literally a metric ton of horrifying things that this dude has done. Including, but not limited to, the Boston bombing thing that I saw recently, which is so psychotic! I'm not going to f**king play it."

HasanAbi calls xQc" a "f**king moron" for believing what Ethan Klein said in the viral content nuke video about him

In another one-minute-one-second video posted on X, HasanAbi expressed his discontent with Ethan Klein's viral content nuke video about him, which the latter published on February 1, 2025.

While referring to the video as "Hasbara," the political commentator stated:

"The entire f**king content puke was all Hasbara. All of it! It's shocking! It's truly shocking. It's also additionally shocking that he tried to f**king claim, while doing pro-Israel propaganda, he tried to f**king claim that he actually was pro-Palestine and pro-Palestinians."

HasanAbi's attention was then drawn to a live viewer's comment, who claimed that Felix "xQc" believed what Ethan Klein said in his hour-long video. The 33-year-old streamer responded:

"Yeah, because he's a f**king moron! I'm sorry. Okay? If you agree with this f**king video without any information prior or after, okay? Without searching any of the information to fact-check it, then yeah, you're kind of a dumba**. It's on you, really!"

HasanAbi made headlines a few days ago when he claimed that he would get millions of views if he decided to make a content nuke video similar to Ethan Klein's.

