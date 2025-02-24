HasanAbi predicts if he made a content nuke video like Ethan Klein it would get millions of views

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently claimed that he would be able to garner "millions of views" if he makes his own version of a content nuke focused on H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein. For context, Ethan Klein has made content nuke videos on YouTube in the past, in which he brings up certain alleged violations or transgressions performed by other content creators, to create more awareness.

Ad

Claiming that his version of a content nuke would gain immense popularity online, HasanAbi stated:

"What matters is, if you're exclusively interested in the drama of it all. There is a million things that he has in his background that people have regularly garnered millions of views over. Do you think I don't know how to f**king make a video like that, ofcourse I do!... The reason why I don't do that is because I'm not a f**king drama content creator..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Some of it is valid": HasanAbi claims "a lot of people" have made money by criticizing Ethan Klein

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have been involved in a feud ever since the two put their co-hosted podcast, Leftovers, on permanent hiatus in November 2023. Eventually, Ethan released a content nuke video on Hasan (titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker) on February 1, 2025, in which he made a number of allegations against the left-wing political commentator, including the latter being a "Trojan Horse" in his community and radicalizing his viewers.

Ad

HasanAbi claimed that similar to how there were videos being made in criticism of him, there is a section of YouTube that is supposedly critical of Klein as well:

"There are YouTube video compilations. If you think people are aggressively anti-me... There are a lot of people who have made a lot of money sh**ting on my former podcast co-host. Some of it is for valid reasons that I suspected he changed from, okay? And, some of it, is not. But it doesn't matter."

Ad

HasanAbi recently expressed his disappointment after Ethan Klein announced that he would be visiting Israel to showcase the "beautiful" and "multicultural" nature of the country amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback