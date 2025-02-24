HasanAbi reacts to Ethan Klein planning to visit Israel on vacation

Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi recently took to X to express his disappointment with H3H3's founder and host of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein, for announcing his venture to Israel, on a mission to showcase "how beautiful" and "multicultural" the place is, amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Ad

Hasan reposted a clip of Klein expressing excitement for the upcoming trip, and sarcastically reviewed his comments:

"No way! the guy who ended his podcast over disagreements on Israel’s genocide and who spent the last year trying to get every pro-Palestinian voice banned is visiting Israel like Michael Rapaport?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this quote, the streamer jokingly compares Klein to Michael Rapaport, an American actor and comedian who has been a vocal supporter of Israel, especially following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

In October 2023, Klein and his co-host Hasan Piker discussed the Israel-Gaza conflict on their Leftovers podcast, leading to the show's hiatus shortly thereafter.

HasanAbi also directly addressed Ethan Klein's wish to show his audience how "multicultural" and "free" the country feels, with another bout of sarcasm:

Ad

"He's going to show us all that there's no apartheid!!"

It should be noted that Hasan is a prominent pro-Palestinian advocate. He has consistently expressed support for Palestinian causes and has been critical of Israeli government policies. In October 2023, he raised over $1 million for medical aid in Palestinian conflict zones.

"I'm really excited to go there": Ethan Klein speaks on visiting Israel amid his ongoing feud with HasanAbi

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the latest edition of the H3 Show, Klein, alongside his Israeli wife, Hila, spoke about his upcoming trip, which has been a long time coming:

"We're planning to go to Israel in June with my parents and all the kids. It's going to be such a great trip, and I'm actually really excited to go there. I want to show you guys... how I see Israel."

Ad

He went on about how diverse the country's culture is and how that particular side is often not depicted due to liberal movements, including HasanAbi's platform:

"You don't see that when you listen to Hasan, and you hear all these f**kin' left, mega-lefties talking about it like it's some super racist... society. I can't wait to show you guys."

Ad

In the same episode of the show, Klein announced that he plans to release an "emergency video" addressing HasanAbi, accusing him of "treachery." This announcement follows a controversial incident involving a video of an Israeli hostage kissing his captors, which HasanAbi commented on during a live stream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback