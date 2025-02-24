Ethan Klein announces "emergency video" about HasanAbi and claims he committed "treachery"

H3 podcast host Ethan Klein announced in an Instagram story on February 23, 2025, that he will release an "emergency video" about "HasanAbi" Piker on YouTube. Both Klein and his wife, Hila, called out Piker by name while talking about the recent Israeli hostage situation in Palestine.

Ad

A video of a hostage kissing his captors went viral online on February 22 with HasanAbi commenting on it at the time. Now, reports hint at the hostage being coerced into kissing Hamas operatives on stage. After this, Hila Klein put out an Instagram story calling out HasanAbi, writing:

"As if this wasn't obvious to any thinking person with a brain. Unfortunately, there are people like @hasandpiker who think this is a sign of affection to their captors and a sign they would have almost rather stay there (because it's so nice in the tunnels). It makes me want to puke just typing this out. Can't imagine actually saying it out of your mouth and then going to sleep at night at your LA mansion with your nice clean sheets the housekeeper just changed for you."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Klein shared the story, stating that he could never forgive HasanAbi for his "treachery" and that he would be releasing an "emergency video":

"I can never forgive @hasanadpiker for his treachery. Emergency video is forthcoming."

Ethan Klein is making a video about HasanAbi after the latter's reaction to Israeli hostage release

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been at loggerheads for over a year. Recently, the former dropped a tell-all "content nuke" about the latter on YouTube. Klein's video has been a hot debate topic among Twitch and YouTube's political streaming community, with many taking sides and criticizing one or the other.

Ad

Ethan has recently claimed that there is a Reddit conspiracy to harass him and his wife due to his beef with Piker.

According to Ethan Klein, there will also be a second content nuke about HasanAbi. For those wondering why exactly he is releasing an "emergency video," it seemingly is in response to Hasan's reaction to the recent Israeli hostage release by Hamas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a video of the hostage kissing his captors went viral, HasanAbi seemingly praised the captors by sarcastically suggesting there was a drug that made the hostage kiss the Hamas operative on stage. In a clip from his Twitch stream, one can see the political content creator saying:

"It was crazy, the hostage release. Hamas not only have a drug that makes them(hostages) dab up Hamas, but now they also have a drug that makes you kiss Hamas. Yes. I saw that. They did it, they found a newer drug."

Ethan Klein's HasanAbi content nuke has made waves online, with clips going viral all over social media. Ethan Klein leveled numerous allegations against Piker in his video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback