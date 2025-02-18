Ethan Klein claims there is an "organized harassment campaign" against him and his wife on Reddit

Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions recently went live on his H3 Podcast YouTube channel and discussed the trouble he and his wife, Hila, have been facing from a particular subreddit named r/h3snark. This topic was discussed as part of the YouTuber's H3 Show, which originated in 2017 as a platform for casual conversations and interviews with various celebrities.

During episode number 111 of the show, he spoke about how a seemingly targeted smear campaign was initiated on multiple subreddits, stemming from r/h3snark, with the sole objective of harassing him and his wife, Hila Klein:

"An organised harassment campaign spreading across multiple subreddits, targeting two people. It's so f**ked up."

[Timestamp - 2:40:20]

For context, r/h3snark is a community constructed to echo and propagate "criticism of the H3 Podcast" or H3 Show.

He went on to explain that in his entire thirteen-plus-year career, he has never faced harassment like this:

"There was an attempt, that seems to all be run by these people, and its come to the point where it's like completely non-stop, relentless.. The harassment that me and Hila are receiving is just genuinely un-f**king-comparable. Like nothing I've ever dealt with. To the point where I don't know how it's allowed on Reddit."

"They're waiting for someone to kill themselves": Ethan Klein responds to the growing online harassment from r/h3snark

The YouTuber recently suggested he would expose the operation from r/h3snark, which has now seemingly spread across to other subreddits like r/therewasanattempt, in hopes of putting an end to the issues he's been facing.

In the H3 Show episode, Ethan Klein wondered why Reddit would allow such a structured attack to happen in the first place:

"It's so f**ked up that Reddit allows this and doesn't do anything... They're literally waiting for someone to kill themselves. Like, it's so f**ked up dude."

There are speculations that Klein may initiate a lawsuit to protect himself from the moderators of r/h3snark, who according to him, have spent their time in an attempt to "torture" and "defame" the H3 enterprise and his family.

In mid-2024, Ethan Klein went viral for undergoing a significant weight loss journey, shedding over 100 pounds through a combination of dietary changes, regular exercise, and addressing mental health concerns.

