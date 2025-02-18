Ethan Klein claims there is an "organized harassment campaign" against him and his wife on Reddit

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:34 GMT
Ethan and Hila Klein feel like there is an agenda against them on Reddit (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)
Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions recently went live on his H3 Podcast YouTube channel and discussed the trouble he and his wife, Hila, have been facing from a particular subreddit named r/h3snark. This topic was discussed as part of the YouTuber's H3 Show, which originated in 2017 as a platform for casual conversations and interviews with various celebrities.

During episode number 111 of the show, he spoke about how a seemingly targeted smear campaign was initiated on multiple subreddits, stemming from r/h3snark, with the sole objective of harassing him and his wife, Hila Klein:

"An organised harassment campaign spreading across multiple subreddits, targeting two people. It's so f**ked up."
youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

[Timestamp - 2:40:20]

For context, r/h3snark is a community constructed to echo and propagate "criticism of the H3 Podcast" or H3 Show.

He went on to explain that in his entire thirteen-plus-year career, he has never faced harassment like this:

"There was an attempt, that seems to all be run by these people, and its come to the point where it's like completely non-stop, relentless.. The harassment that me and Hila are receiving is just genuinely un-f**king-comparable. Like nothing I've ever dealt with. To the point where I don't know how it's allowed on Reddit."
"They're waiting for someone to kill themselves": Ethan Klein responds to the growing online harassment from r/h3snark

The YouTuber recently suggested he would expose the operation from r/h3snark, which has now seemingly spread across to other subreddits like r/therewasanattempt, in hopes of putting an end to the issues he's been facing.

In the H3 Show episode, Ethan Klein wondered why Reddit would allow such a structured attack to happen in the first place:

"It's so f**ked up that Reddit allows this and doesn't do anything... They're literally waiting for someone to kill themselves. Like, it's so f**ked up dude."

There are speculations that Klein may initiate a lawsuit to protect himself from the moderators of r/h3snark, who according to him, have spent their time in an attempt to "torture" and "defame" the H3 enterprise and his family.

In mid-2024, Ethan Klein went viral for undergoing a significant weight loss journey, shedding over 100 pounds through a combination of dietary changes, regular exercise, and addressing mental health concerns.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
