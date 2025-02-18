Ethan Klein and r/h3snark subreddit controversy: What exactly happened?

YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein (of H3 Podcast) is embroiled in a feud with the r/h3snark subreddit. For those unaware, r/h3snark was created in April 2023 and focuses on posts criticizing Ethan and his podcast. Some posts include members calling out Ethan and Hila over their supposed statements and stances.

In January 2025, a member named u/Forever-Snark-6080 posted a thread where they revealed that Ethan had issued DMCA takedowns against channels and Reddit pages (including r/h3snark) using clips from the H3 Podcast. The legal notice was sent by a lawyer on behalf of Ted Entertainment, Inc. (TEI), a company co-founded by Ethan.

Today (February 18, 2025), Ethan took to his Instagram to make some inflammatory comments against the r/h3snark subreddit. This article will explain the situation in detail.

r/h3snark going on a "break," Ethan Klein reacts

Today, a moderator (u/h3snarkmodteam2) posted an update on the h3snark subreddit, announcing that the page is going on an indefinite hiatus. While the exact reason was not disclosed, it comes weeks after the DMCA takedown controversy. The announcement read:

"We're writing to let you know that the subreddit is going on a break, effective immediately, until further notice."

Ethan Klein shared a screenshot of this post on his Instagram story, suggesting that there might be some legal trouble for the page:

"It won't save you sc*mbags from what's coming. I can't wait for your family, friends, work and school to know what you've been up to."

Ethan hints at legal threat to the h3snark subreddit (Image via Instagram/@h3h3productions)

In another story, Ethan wrote a message directed at the moderator team, asking them to give up information about their fellow mods:

"Dear Snark mods, you have one opportunity to save your a**. Contact us with information about your fellow mods and collaborators and I will spare you in what's to come."

Ethan offers wants to gather information about the mods (Image via Instagram/@h3h3productions)

As previously noted, the h3snark subreddit has been critical of Ethan and Hila's remarks in the past. The podcaster recently shared another update on his stories, alleging that the subreddit is "torturing" him and his family while spreading "falsified" reports.

"You have spent all your free time since October 7, 2023, in an effort to torture me, my wife, my family, my employees, my friends. You have defamed me, knowingly falsified images, broken laws, and interfered in my business."

Ethan accuses h3snark subreddit of defamation (Image via Instagram/@h3h3productions)

Some members have already responded to Ethan's ongoing rant against the subreddit, stating that filing a lawsuit against a Reddit community is unreasonable. One user wrote:

"It can't be lawsuit. I hope it is, so it gets laughed out of court but I doubt even he is that stupid."

The h3snark subreddit isn't the only feud Ethan Klein is currently involved in. He has also been engaged in a long-standing conflict with streamer Hasan "HasanAbi." Recently, he released a one-hour and 43-minute content nuke video accusing Hasan of antisemitism.

