Ethan Klein announces second YouTube video on HasanAbi, claims streamer solicited explicit photos from fans

During his YouTube broadcast on February 5, 2025, Ethan Klein shared his plans to release a second video critiquing "HasanAbi" Piker. In this announcement, Klein referred to Piker as a "misogynist" and accused him of soliciting sexually explicit content from his fans.

For context, Klein released the first "Content Nuke" about HasanAbi on January 31, 2025. The video ran for an hour and 40 minutes and contained a series of serious allegations, sparking significant conversation within the political content creator community.

During his broadcast, Ethan Klein said:

"He [HasanAbi] is a scumbag misogynist, he is disgusting actually. In fact, he solicited n*des from fans. I've got the receipts."

Klein also claimed that fellow streamers Ludwig Ahgren and Mizkif had seen the supposed explicit content on HasanAbi's phone:

"And then, on two separate occasions, Ludwig and I think it was Mizkif, saw n*des of girls on his phone. I've got receipts for all of it. He is not that f**king great of a guy, ladies. He is actually a disgusting fratboy who slept with a thousand, or hundreds of women or something like that."

"The world needs to know": Ethan Klein might name his second HasanAbi video 'The Prodigal Failson'

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi's feud began in October 2023, rooted in their differing opinions on the Gaza conflict. Since then, the two political commentators have engaged in a public feud, with Klein accusing HasanAbi of holding radical views. More recently, Klein called the Twitch star a "left-wing MAGA" figure.

The tension between the two reached new heights with the release of Klein's "Content Nuke - Hasan Piker" video on January 31, 2025. Just days later, Klein announced that he would make a follow-up video, stating that "the world needs to know" more.

Klein also revealed the title of the video:

"And what we are going to learn about Hasan in part two, which he has forced me to make. I decided I'm making part two and I'm calling it The Ultimate Failson, or The Prodigal Failson, or something like that. I've decided that I am going to compile, he really forced me to do all this sh*t. I just want to be done with this but the world needs to know that he is actually the worst."

Klein further said the next video about HasanAbi would be both personal and driven by spite:

"This time, it is going to be personal. It's going to be— If you're thinking I'm just making this video out of spite, you're right. This is a spite video, but it is all true. At the same time."

While Ethan Klein teased the upcoming video's release, he has not disclosed a specific date for when it will drop. Meanwhile, HasanAbi has addressed the accusations made in Klein's first video, including responding to claims of antisemitism during a recent Twitch stream.

