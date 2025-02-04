"Very much like left-wing MAGA": Ethan Klein comments on HasanAbi and his community after releasing content nuke video about him

Podcaster and YouTuber Ethan Klein (H3 Podcast) recently uploaded a one-hour and 43-minute-long content nuke video on Twitch streamer Hasan Piker aka "HasanAbi." Klein uploaded a new live stream (February 3, 2025) on the H3 Podcast channel, and gave his take on HasanAbi's reaction to the content nuke video. For context, Hasan accused Klein of being an "Islamophobic moron."

Ethan Klein reacted to his statement live on the channel. He read out one comment, labeling HasanAbi "very-MAGA-esque." MAGA, short for Make America Great Again, is a slogan associated with Donald Trump's campaign. In light of the comment, Klein added:

"That's what I've been trying to say is that Hasan is very much like the left-wing MAGA. Like, the reality is whatever they will it to be."

"His willingness to engage with that concept is zero" - Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of dismissing "anti-Semitism"

YouTuber and Podcaster Ethan Klein has been feuding with HasanAbi for some time now. In the latest development of their rivalry, Klein released a "content nuke" video, criticizing Hasan for some of his takes and even accusing him of being anti-Semitic.

In his latest podcast episode, Klein claimed that Hasan doesn't engage with the issue and accused him of downplaying it:

"This claim of anti-Semitism, which anyone with a fair mind can see as an issue, his willingness to engage with that concept is zero. In fact, it's not that. He's consistently downplaying it, as if it's some delusion I'm having."

HasanAbi also criticized Klein for not focusing on figures like Nick Fuentes, who has made openly controversial comments against the Jewish community. In response, Klein indicated:

"This guy understands systemic racism and all these types of sh*t but when it comes to anti-Semitism, it's only like the KKK. 'Only the KKK is racist bro.' It's a pathetic abdication of responsibility."

Ethan Klein's "content nuke" video didn't just target HasanAbi but called out Twitch and some of its former staff members. According to Klein, Twitch has been anti-Semitic and has promoted content that advocated this sentiment.

One example Klein mentioned was Frogan, a Lebanese-American Twitch streamer who has previously faced criticism for her controversial political takes. Klein pointed out that despite this, she never faced any significant punitive actions from Twitch.

