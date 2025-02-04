  • home icon
  HasanAbi responds to allegations of antisemitism, claims he spends "so much time combating" it

HasanAbi responds to allegations of antisemitism, claims he spends "so much time combating" it

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 04, 2025 04:52 GMT
HasanAbi responds to allegations of antisemitism
HasanAbi has responded to allegations of antisemitism (Image via @hasandpiker and @h3h3productions/Instagram)

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has responded to allegations of antisemitism. During a livestream on February 2, 2025, the content creator admitted that people were "ruthless" to Ethan Klein, with some calling the H3 Podcast host "unhinged s**t" over the year.

Stating that there was a rise in antisemitism during the period, the political commentator remarked:

"People were ruthless to Ethan. Okay? It's true, they were. It's true! There were a s**t ton of people that were saying some unhinged s**t. All right? They were! For a year! And, there is also a real threat of rising antisemitism that's happening in that same timeframe. Okay? But the problem is, like, while that was going to happen because there is always a rise in antisemitism whenever Israel goes around and says they are killing children for Judaism falsy, right..."
HasanAbi then responded to allegations that he promoted antisemitism by saying:

"Turning around and claiming that I am the reason why all of these people were actively radicalized in the direction of antisemitism, mind you. When I spend so much f**king time combating antisemitism. So much time! Educating people on dog whistles. Talking about historic fascism. Talking about antisemitism as a canary in the cold mine of fascism. Like, that's what's so insane about it!
"It's like... especially coming from a person who knows me. You know what I mean? It's f**king ridiculous!"

Timestamp - 01:17:42

What did Ethan Klein say about HasanAbi in his viral content nuke video? YouTuber's claims briefly explored

In the one-hour-43-minute video titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker, Ethan Klein accused HasanAbi of referring to Jews as "inbred consistently." Claiming that Twitch had issued "zero punishment" to the Turkish-American personality for his actions, Klein stated:

"Hasan, a non-Jewish person is referring to Jews as inbred consistently throughout his career - zero punishment. Hasan interviewing a Houti pirate - zero punishment. Hasan watching terrorist propaganda with zero critical commentary - zero punishment. Hasan threatening a sitting Congressperson (Tom Cotton), this one actually blew my mind. When I saw he tweeted that, I said, 'He is done after this for sure. For sure, he is.'"
youtube-cover

Timestamp - 01:38:57

In addition, Ethan Klein apologized for platforming HasanAbi on the now-defunct Leftovers podcast. Furthermore, the 39-year-old insinuated that the Twitch streamer was "funneling" his viewers into "radicalization."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
