HasanAbi responds to allegations of antisemitism, claims he spends "so much time combating" it

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has responded to allegations of antisemitism. During a livestream on February 2, 2025, the content creator admitted that people were "ruthless" to Ethan Klein, with some calling the H3 Podcast host "unhinged s**t" over the year.

Stating that there was a rise in antisemitism during the period, the political commentator remarked:

"People were ruthless to Ethan. Okay? It's true, they were. It's true! There were a s**t ton of people that were saying some unhinged s**t. All right? They were! For a year! And, there is also a real threat of rising antisemitism that's happening in that same timeframe. Okay? But the problem is, like, while that was going to happen because there is always a rise in antisemitism whenever Israel goes around and says they are killing children for Judaism falsy, right..."

Trending

HasanAbi then responded to allegations that he promoted antisemitism by saying:

"Turning around and claiming that I am the reason why all of these people were actively radicalized in the direction of antisemitism, mind you. When I spend so much f**king time combating antisemitism. So much time! Educating people on dog whistles. Talking about historic fascism. Talking about antisemitism as a canary in the cold mine of fascism. Like, that's what's so insane about it!

"It's like... especially coming from a person who knows me. You know what I mean? It's f**king ridiculous!"

Timestamp - 01:17:42

What did Ethan Klein say about HasanAbi in his viral content nuke video? YouTuber's claims briefly explored

In the one-hour-43-minute video titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker, Ethan Klein accused HasanAbi of referring to Jews as "inbred consistently." Claiming that Twitch had issued "zero punishment" to the Turkish-American personality for his actions, Klein stated:

"Hasan, a non-Jewish person is referring to Jews as inbred consistently throughout his career - zero punishment. Hasan interviewing a Houti pirate - zero punishment. Hasan watching terrorist propaganda with zero critical commentary - zero punishment. Hasan threatening a sitting Congressperson (Tom Cotton), this one actually blew my mind. When I saw he tweeted that, I said, 'He is done after this for sure. For sure, he is.'"

Timestamp - 01:38:57

In addition, Ethan Klein apologized for platforming HasanAbi on the now-defunct Leftovers podcast. Furthermore, the 39-year-old insinuated that the Twitch streamer was "funneling" his viewers into "radicalization."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback