Ethan Klein calls Ludwig a "rat" after the streamer called him out for displaying "fake information" in HasanAbi content nuke video

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has responded to streamer Ludwig's opinions on the content nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi." For context, on February 2, 2025 — a one-minute-36-second video from Ludwig's livestream surfaced on X — in which he reacted to Ethan Klein's video, Content Nuke - Hasan Piker.

At one point, Klein displayed an image showing that Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" was nominated for the Rising Star Awards at The Streamer Awards 2024. While claiming that this was "the only thing" that he "cared" about in the one-hour-43-minute feature, Ludwig called Ethan Klein out for displaying "fake indoctrinated information" in his video.

He said:

"Now, I tried messaging to deal with it offline. But this is just wrong. And not only like wrong information, it's like fake indoctrinated information. First off, look, I won't speak for QT (QTCinderella), I'm not friends with Frogan. I don't particularly like Frogan. Okay? Me personally. So, that's just like pulled out of his a**."

On the same day (February 2, 2025), Ethan Klein responded to Ludwig's criticism via an Instagram Story. While referring to the Mogul Money Live host as a "rat," the podcaster wrote:

"This dude is really showing his a**, what a rat. Also, I thought he quit drama???"

Additionally, he attached a meme wherein the following was written:

"(Ludwig giving thumbs up) Hasan being a terrorist sympathizer, rape apologist, and promoting antisemitism. (Ludwig raging) Ethan posted a meme screenshot and reversed the order of events."

Ethan Klein's Instagram Story from February 2, 2025, in which he responded to Ludwig (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)

Why did Ludwig call out Ethan Klein for showing a "fake" image in his content nuke video on HasanAbi?

In another two-minute-20-second video posted on X, Ludwig accused Ethan Klein of showing a "totally fake" image in his content nuke video on HasanAbi about Frogan's nomination for the Rising Star Award at The Streamer Awards 2024.

He elaborated:

"This is a totally fake image. She was not nominated this year, and when I did a bit of research, I did a reverse image search. I find out this fake image came from Destiny's subreddit a few months ago. Okay? It was like a very niche post. It's a very niche post with 51 upvotes. I don't know why he pulled this."

On February 1, 2025, HasanAbi made headlines when he claimed that Ethan Klein "probably hired people" to delete comments supporting him in the viral content nuke video.

