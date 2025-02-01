HasanAbi says Ethan Klein "probably hired people" to delete "pro-Hasan comments" from "Content Nuke" YouTube video

"HasanAbi" Piker responded to Ethan Klein's YouTube video titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker on January 31, 2025. He claimed that Klein "probably" hired people to delete comments criticizing the project. The one-hour-40-minute video, announced a few weeks ago, marks the culmination of a feud between the two content creators that began in October 2023.

HasanAbi, who is currently traveling in Japan, was livestreaming on Twitch when the topic of Ethan Klein's video came up. He described Klein's video as a compilation of Reddit posts from Destiny's subreddit, another political streamer with whom he has had a long-standing feud:

"I can't believe another person basically compiled Reddit posts from Epstiny's subreddit into a shi**ly edited two-hour video."

During the same stream, a viewer alleged that pro-Hasan comments were being deleted. HasanAbi remarked that it was obvious something like that would happen due to their ongoing online feud:

Trending

"'They are deleting any comments that are pro-Hasan?' Yeah of course they are dude, what are you talking about? Obviously, the number one thing Ethan can never do is leave comments hidden. And he knew that people watching it would be like, 'This sh*t sucks dawg. You're f**king stupid.'"

Expand Tweet

The Twitch star even suggested that Klein might have hired people to "clamp on every single pro-Hasan comment" under the Content Nuke video:

"He probably hired people to clamp on every single pro-Hasan comment instantly, as soon as it comes in. So that he can make it seem like he is not actually censoring people. While simultaneously doing just that."

HasanAbi says people are "clowning" on Ethan Klein's YouTube video criticizing him, claims similar videos have been made "a million times"

After initially reacting to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke, HasanAbi claimed he wasn't worried about people seeing the video, as most were supposedly making fun of it. The Twitch star also mentioned that the video was similar to many others already out there:

"I don't even give a sh*t if people watch the Nuke video, brother. I think it speaks for itself that more people are dunking on it and clowning on it than taking it seriously like, 'Oh my god, this is the most serious thing!'

"Partially because, you know, a bunch of people have made this exact same video a million times over. And it's almost always the exact same principle."

Expand Tweet

The streamer then predicted some of the criticisms Klein might use in the Content Nuke and addressed his stance on China and the reported persecution of Uyghurs:

"It is always the same sh*t. Hasan bad, Hasan rich, Hasan socialist scary. Hasan loves China, Hasan denies the cultural genocide and mass surveillance that the Chinese government did to Uyghurs in Xinjiang even though I have been very critical of that a million times over. But it is conducted by a person who doesn't know anything and is simply, you know, rehashing Reddit comments so that's it."

He also discussed what Klein might say about his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict:

"And clip-chimp a couple of times on politically charged subjects like Israel Palestine where he'll say something along the lines of, 'Oh he is r**e apologist.' Or something. I am not. I guess the Israeli prosecutors are r**e apologists rather than myself."

Ethan Klein's Content Nuke on HasanAbi has certainly become a hot topic among political streamers on social media. In one of the clips from the video that has garnered a lot of attention, Klein apologized for platforming and collaborating with HasanAbi in the past and called him "sociopathic."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback