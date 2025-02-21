  • home icon
Sidemen Charity Match 2025: All confirmed participants so far

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 21, 2025 06:07 GMT
Sidemen Charity Match 2025: All confirmed participants so far
Many content creators are participating in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 (Image via @Sidemen/X)

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to take place next month, and several well-known internet personalities and content creators have already confirmed their participation. For those unaware, the special football match is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2025, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Furthermore, the Sidemen have announced that the Charity Match 2025 will include a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl:

"We’re looking for an artist for a half-time performance during the Sidemen Charity Match this year! ⚽️ 90,000 people in the crowd at Wembley and over 2 million people watching online 🏟️ Let us know who you want to see perform & tag them in a reply 👀."
As of this writing, the following individuals have been confirmed to take part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:

Sidemen members -

  • Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI"
  • Harry "Wroet2Shaw," or "W2S" Lewis
  • Joshua "Zerkaa" Bradley
  • Vikram "Vikkstar123" Singh Barn
  • Ethan "Behzinga" Leigh Payne
  • Tobias John "Tobi," or "TBJZL" Brown

Twitch streamers -

  • Kai Cenat
  • Roberto "Fanum" Escanio Pena
  • Rani "Stable Ronaldo" Netz

YouTubers -

  • Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr.
  • George Clarkey
  • Lannan "LazarBeam" Neville Eacott

Furthermore, the following individuals have been confirmed as the managers for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:

  • Callum "Calfreezy" Leighton Airey
  • Joshua "Josh," or "Yung Chip" Larkin
Stay tuned, as the article will be updated as Sidemen announces additional confirmed event participants.

Who participated in the previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match?

The previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match took place in 2023, with 35 prominent figures participating. Some content creators, including Sidemen members Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, will return for this year's event.

Here is the entire list of content creators who made appearances at the 2023 charity football match:

  1. KSI
  2. Zerkaa
  3. LazarBeam
  4. Behzinga
  5. Callum "Callux"
  6. TBJZL
  7. Calfreezy
  8. Jimmy "MrBeast"
  9. Vikkstar123
  10. Wrotoshaw
  11. Miniminter
  12. Tareq
  13. Deji
  14. Morgan "angryginge13"
  15. Andrew "Randolph"
  16. Jamie "JME"
  17. Billy Wingrove (Manager)
  18. Felix "xQc"
  19. Karl Jacobs
  20. Amin "Chunkz"
  21. Theo Baker
  22. Jidon "JiDion"
  23. Chris "ChrisMD"
  24. Max Fosh
  25. IShowSpeed
  26. Danny Aarons
  27. Felipé "Yung Filly"
  28. Niko Omilana
  29. Sean "Jacksepticeye"
  30. Duke Dennis
  31. Kai Cenat
  32. William "WillNE"
  33. Hassan "AboFlah"
  34. Eric "Airrack"
  35. Mark Goldbridge (Manager)

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 will help raise funds for the Bright Side, BBC Children in Need, and the M7 Education foundations.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
