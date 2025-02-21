Sidemen Charity Match 2025: All confirmed participants so far

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to take place next month, and several well-known internet personalities and content creators have already confirmed their participation. For those unaware, the special football match is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2025, at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Furthermore, the Sidemen have announced that the Charity Match 2025 will include a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl:
"We’re looking for an artist for a half-time performance during the Sidemen Charity Match this year! ⚽️ 90,000 people in the crowd at Wembley and over 2 million people watching online 🏟️ Let us know who you want to see perform & tag them in a reply 👀."
As of this writing, the following individuals have been confirmed to take part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:
Sidemen members -
- Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI"
- Harry "Wroet2Shaw," or "W2S" Lewis
- Joshua "Zerkaa" Bradley
- Vikram "Vikkstar123" Singh Barn
- Ethan "Behzinga" Leigh Payne
- Tobias John "Tobi," or "TBJZL" Brown
Twitch streamers -
- Kai Cenat
- Roberto "Fanum" Escanio Pena
- Rani "Stable Ronaldo" Netz
YouTubers -
- Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr.
- George Clarkey
- Lannan "LazarBeam" Neville Eacott
Furthermore, the following individuals have been confirmed as the managers for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:
- Callum "Calfreezy" Leighton Airey
- Joshua "Josh," or "Yung Chip" Larkin
Stay tuned, as the article will be updated as Sidemen announces additional confirmed event participants.
Who participated in the previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match?
The previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match took place in 2023, with 35 prominent figures participating. Some content creators, including Sidemen members Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, will return for this year's event.
Here is the entire list of content creators who made appearances at the 2023 charity football match:
- KSI
- Zerkaa
- LazarBeam
- Behzinga
- Callum "Callux"
- TBJZL
- Calfreezy
- Jimmy "MrBeast"
- Vikkstar123
- Wrotoshaw
- Miniminter
- Tareq
- Deji
- Morgan "angryginge13"
- Andrew "Randolph"
- Jamie "JME"
- Billy Wingrove (Manager)
- Felix "xQc"
- Karl Jacobs
- Amin "Chunkz"
- Theo Baker
- Jidon "JiDion"
- Chris "ChrisMD"
- Max Fosh
- IShowSpeed
- Danny Aarons
- Felipé "Yung Filly"
- Niko Omilana
- Sean "Jacksepticeye"
- Duke Dennis
- Kai Cenat
- William "WillNE"
- Hassan "AboFlah"
- Eric "Airrack"
- Mark Goldbridge (Manager)
The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 will help raise funds for the Bright Side, BBC Children in Need, and the M7 Education foundations.