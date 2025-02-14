"Guys don't watch that s**t": xQc responds to Pokimane saying that female streamers aren't as popular as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has responded to Imane "Pokimane's" claims that female content creators aren't as popular as Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed." For context, Pokimane recently appeared as a guest on the Colin and Samir podcast. At the one-hour-21-minute mark of the episode, the Moroccan-Canadian personality shared her thoughts on the current generation of content creators.

She stated that it is "unfortunate" that there aren't many female streamers as well-known as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed:

"I find it really interesting to see who are the top streamers, their similarities, their differences, especially, in terms of audiences. And, unfortunately, there are just... there aren't that many, like, huge, huge, huge female streamers, at least not on their level, which I think reflects, like, nowadays, the audience has in a way gone more to being a lot of, like, younger dudes. Which is amazing."

Trending

Timestamp - 01:21:45

During a livestream on February 13, 2025, xQc commented on Pokimane's opinions. Explaining why he believed female streamers are not as popular as top male content creators, the French-Canadian personality said:

"There's not enough girl watchers. If you do girl-oriented streams, because let's be honest, hey, let's be honest, actual like, relatable girl to girls and mostly girl streams, guys don't watch that s**t. Okay? You're probably, let's be honest, a c**mer. Okay? You watch stuff that's catered to guys and then you say, 'This is mostly for girls.' No! It is catered to you. Okay, little buddy? Okay? I see you, buddy."

Expand Tweet

xQc claims there are not a lot of female streamer-watching viewers in response to Pokimane's recent comments

During the same livestream, xQc claimed that there are not a lot of female streamer-watching viewers while commenting on Pokimane's opinions that the livestreaming industry has become male-dominated. He elaborated:

"Let's say you were a girl and you wanted to do a girl stream that's very much catered to girls, something I've noticed, with respect, girls that stream, they can tell that their vibe is very, like, for girls, their streams are not big because there's not a lot of girl watchers and girl streamers. Right? So, they kinda have to accommodate a little bit. Right? And kinda make the broadcast, almost deliberately, kind of like more for everybody. Because otherwise, you don't survive. You die."

Pokimane made headlines on February 13, 2025, when she expressed reservations about xQc's $100-million Kick contract, claiming that she had "heard different things behind the scenes."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback